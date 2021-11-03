Argentina’s economic crisis is a cautionary tale for post-COVID US

Democracy will never blossom in Venezuela until its "dictator" President Nicolas Maduro loses power, Colombian President Ivan Duque said Wednesday, dismissing regional elections there due later this month as a ploy for him to stay in office. In an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP) during a visit to Paris, Duque showed little sign of wanting to hold out any olive branches to Maduro who recently called for a normalisation of times with Bogota. "It is Maduro's eternal strategy: to divide the opposition, invite them to participate in elections, to let them win four, five, or six regions to be able to pass for a democrat in the eyes of the world and to maintain his dictatorship," he told AFP The elections on November 21 will "neither be free nor democratic", he said.

