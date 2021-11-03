CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorge Soler named World Series MVP

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
World Series Baseball Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki)

Jorge Soler hit three home runs, batted in six runs and helped the Atlanta Braves wins their first World Series title since 1995.

For his efforts, Soler was named the World Series MVP.

Soler broke open the deciding Game 6 with a three-run home run in the third inning.

In Game 1, Soler led the game off with a home run for Atlanta.

In Game 4, with the scored tied 2-2, Soler entered the game as a pinch hitter and hit the game-winning home run in the seventh inning. The Braves won that game 3-2.

Soler hit .300 in the World Series.

