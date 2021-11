Choosing the cutest baby name for your little boy can be tricky. This isn’t because the options are limited but because what sounds cute to you may not be the same for somebody else. Also, some of these names are frequently used or end up having negative connotations that you may wish to steer clear of strictly. And let’s not forget — your baby boy will soon grow up. So, you don’t want to embarrass them with a name that could have been cute in their childhood but are downright discomforting as adults.

