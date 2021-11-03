Shoo, birds, or we’ll fire the cannons

I’m writing this on Halloween, having just hung up with a friend whose power was restored this morning in the Seven Gates area. It is Day of the Dead and another friend encouraged me to do a ritual for my ancestors’ healing. All the great decorations were knocked down in the storm, and if that’s all you suffered you were lucky. When I stopped to talk with David Norton in Menemsha, he clearly, as so many people do, thinks this was the worst storm since Hurricane Bob. Only once did I hear it referred to as a “bomb cyclone” on WCAI. All the cracked crowns of trees with splintered limbs become more visible on each drive and walk. I want to thank every Eversource and telephone line repair person and all the local tree trimming crews and those who descended upon our Island and down our roads to bring power back, take care of debris, restore phone and cell service, and reconnect us with one another and the larger world. It looks like we’ll be cleaning up from this storm for weeks.

