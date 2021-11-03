CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold languishes near 3-week low after Fed tapers as expected

CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices held near their weakest level since mid-October on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced tapering of its pandemic-era stimulus measures in a widely expected move. The Fed will start trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, it said in...

www.cnbc.com

