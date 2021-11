Some 79 female judges, journalists and human rights activists have been evacuated from Afghanistan to Greece after fearing for their lives while stranded in the Taliban-seized country.The International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute helped organise the evacuation of 370 people in total as the women’s relatives were rescued too.It comes after The Independent revealed more than 200 women judges were stranded in hiding from the Taliban in Afghanistan at the beginning of September, while campaigners warned they are at risk of being killed by the Taliban. The Taliban has freed thousands of prisoners, including terrorists and senior al Qaeda operatives,...

