The Alpha of a small community of animals in DogLife is the top dog of a hierarchy. They’re the ones who are in charge, and they are the ones who call the shots. All of the other dogs underneath that Alpha submit to them, regardless if they’re other dogs or not. If you’re a dog, you might have several cats, or even a snake, which is beneath you. But you might not start as an Alpha of a hierarchy. Here’s what you need to do to become the Alpha in DogLife.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO