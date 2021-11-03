CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jon Moxley Entering Alcohol Treatment Program

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Moxley is entering into an inpatient program for alcohol treatment. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight and revealed that Moxley is going into rehab, noting that Moxley has allowed Khan to make the announcement. “Jon Moxley has allowed me...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Confirms Jon Moxley Will Be Replaced In Title Eliminator Tourney Tonight On Dynamite

With Jon Moxley entering inpatient alcohol treatment, a spot is now open in the semifinals of the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to compete against Orange Cassidy in a semifinal tourney bout on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show, Moxley is now out of the match. Ahead of tonight’s...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Jon Moxley Reveals What Vince McMahon Hated About The Shield

Jon Moxley spent years working as Dean Ambrose in WWE, and he immediately made a major impact when he joined the main roster as a member of The Shield. The trio were known for their riot gear that they used to wear, and they also tried to add masks to their look.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Releases More Superstars Including Several Main Roster Names

WWE has released several main roster Superstars, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. The following names were released this evening – “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, and Harry Smith. Furthermore, the following WWE NXT Superstars were also cut – Trey Baxter,...
WWE
UPI News

AEW 'Dynamite': CM Punk supports Jon Moxley, Miro enters tournament

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- CM Punk delivered a heartfelt message in support of Jon Moxley and Miro was entered into the World Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW Dynamite. Punk addressed the news that Moxley has entered himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program while speaking to the crowd on Wednesday.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Jon Moxley
stillrealtous.com

Jon Moxley Calls Current AEW Star “The Greatest Wrestler That Ever Lived”

Over the last few years AEW has made its mark on the wrestling landscape, and the company has seen an influx of talent join the roster recently. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson joined the company back in September, and he’s currently working his way up the ladder in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson recently defeated Eddie Kingston to advance to the finals, and during a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley praised Bryan while explaining why the match was one of his favorites of all time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar’s Fiancé Arrested For Battery

Professional boxer and the fiancé of WWE’s Dana Brooke, Ulysses Diaz was arrested on battery charges in Miami-Dade county this week after striking a victim in the face and causing a large laceration. The report from WPLG Local 10 indicates that the victim posted about Diaz online. Diaz then showed...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Sting Shows Support For Jon Moxley After Rehab Announcement

As reported earlier, the semi-final fight between Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy has been cancelled as a result of Moxley checking into an inpatient alcohol treatment program. This is certainly a difficult time for Moxley. However, he has the love and support of his friends and colleagues. The news was shared by Tony Khan on Twitter, where he offered support to Moxley and his family, calling him “a beloved member of the AEW family.”
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat In AEW

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a tag team match which saw FTR face off against Aerostar, and Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as Kalisto in WWE. Samuray Del Sol went on to note in a tweet that he prayed to the late Brodie Lee before his match when he posted the following:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Combat#General Manager Head#Samhsa#Aew Dynamite#The Aew Full Gear
Fightful

Renee Paquette Thanks Everyone For Their Support Of Jon Moxley

On Tuesday night, Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan said, "We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery." Since news of Moxley entering inpatient alcohol treatment became public,...
WWE
defector.com

Wrestling Has Jon Moxley’s Back

No corner of the sports or entertainment industries has been rocked by drug- or alcohol-related tragedies quite like wrestling. So many performers, from beloved main-eventers to obscure mid-carders, have died young that there’s literally a whole TV show devoted just to chronicling stories about “the dark side of the ring.” The traumas that those stories have inflicted on the business are evident by the way so many within it today choose to live. By any account, the wrestlers of 2021 are cleaner, kinder, and safer than the wrestlers of the past, and you could easily fill up a hot PPV card exclusively with stars who abstain from drinking—Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara to name a few from AEW in particular. Jon Moxley, hopefully, will be able to proudly add his name to that list in the near future.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Announces Their Return To Texas, Trailer For Jon Moxley’s Autobiography

AEW took to Twitter today, announcing that they will be returning to Texas in December. The company will be holding a double Dynamite and Rampage taping in Garland, Texas on December 15th:. You can check out a new trailer for Jon Moxley’s autobiography Mox below. The autobiography will be released...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Renee Paquette Comments On A Possible AEW Debut, Jon Moxley’s Deathmatches

During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show”, Renee Paquette commented on potentially working with AEW in the future, how she feels about Jon Moxley working deathmatches, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On her reaction to watching Jon Moxley do deathmatches: “I...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Jon Moxley’s Autobiography Releasing Next Month

Jon Moxley is releasing his autobiography early next month. The book, Mox is set to release on November 2nd and you can pre-order it here. A vivid trip through the mind of the top professional wrestler in the business—a nobody from nowhere who achieved his ambitions and walked away with the gold and the girl of his dreams.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Daniel Garcia talks AEW, wrestling Jon Moxley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Between wrestling Jon Moxley, C.M. Punk, and Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia’s first dive into AEW has been busy to say the least. Garcia talked about his experience on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast and put over 2point0 in a significant way....
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Jon Moxley Compares Pro Wrestling to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

All Elite Wrestling's Jon Moxley was recently a special guest on the Throwing Down With Renee & Miesha Podcast in which the former AEW World Champion and his wife, Renee Paquette, talked with Meisha Tate about why she hasn't fully embraced the world of pro wrestling. Moxley was sympathetic towards Tate's point of view, given her extensive background in the world of MMA and the choreographed nature of pro wrestling, but then explained how fans suspend their belief just like when they watch any film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
WWE
Fightful

Daniel Garcia Reflects On Working With Jon Moxley And CM Punk In AEW

Daniel Garcia has already established himself as one of the up-and-coming stars in AEW, sharing the ring with the likes of Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and CM Punk. While AEW Rampage: The First Dance was most memorable for being CM Punk's return to wrestling, the main event pitted Garcia against Moxley.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Breaking News – Jon Moxley Enters Inpatient Rehab Program For Alcohol Issues

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter on Tuesday night and announced that Jon Moxley has entered an inpatient rehab program to treat his ongoing issues with alcohol. Khan noted that Moxley has allowed him to share the news publicly. He said,. ”Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with...
AEW
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Advances in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on Dynamite

Jon Moxley has reached the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, winning his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley defeated 10 on tonight’s show in an opening round match to move onto the semifinals. You can see some clips from the match below. Moxley moves on to...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WOR: Jon Moxley on his new book, AEW, and indy wrestling

Dave Meltzer and I are back with Wrestling Observer Radio with special guest, AEW star and new author, Jon Moxley. Jon tells stories from his book, talks about leaving WWE, the timing with joining AEW and not knowing much about them initially, and his love for independent wrestling. He also...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Reveals How He Got Introduced To Pro Wrestling

AEW star and GCW World Champion Jon Moxley joined Throwing Down w/ Renee and Miesha, hosted by MMA fighter Miesha Tate and Moxley’s wife, Renee, Paquette, to promote his new autobiography, Mox. Although to hear Moxley tell it, it’s not exactly an autobiography. “It’s about every single aspect of my...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy