Kim apparent winner in race for Saratoga Springs Mayor; Dems seemingly nab Accounts, Finance, Public Safety posts
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Ron Kim is the expected winner in Tuesday’s four-way race for Saratoga Springs Mayor. Kim, running on the Democratic and Resilient Saratoga Party lines, apparently defeated Heidi Owen West (Republican, Conservative United Saratoga), outgoing Public Safety Commissioner Robin Dalton (Saratoga Stronger Together) and Maxwell Rosenbaum (Working Families)...www.saratogian.com
