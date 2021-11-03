Chris Kelly Opinion: Scranton School Board flunks test of legal vs. right

I am writing this opinion piece in my capacity as just one member of the school board of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (the “PRJUSD”) and not on behalf of the entire school board or the PRJUSD in response to an opinion piece written by two local activists Yessenia Echevarria and Camille Katz published on Oct. 26 in the Paso Robles Daily News. They claim that there is “systemic oppression” by school leaders in Paso Robles, especially naming me and Superintendent Curt Dubost as the main villains in this fairy tale. The trite jargon of “victimhood” and hyperbole throughout their article as well as their misrepresentation of my positions on the issues and the facts are unfortunately typical for such diatribes.

