Faith Walking: Seek The Kingdom And His Righteousness [VIDEO]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 10 days ago

Matthew 6:33 says “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

You might’ve heard this verse many times before, but how many of us are being conscious about what we’re actually seeking? Today’s Faith Walk speaks directly towards understanding that appreciation for God’s glory overall and not just the kingdom that He can provide through believing.

