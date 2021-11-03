Augmented Reality Test Diagnoses and Tracks Alzheimer’s for Early Intervention

Neurodiagnostics or neurodiagnostic tests monitor and record electrical activities of patient’s brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. The US National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) estimates that approximately one in four individual suffers from diagnosable mental disorder each year. One in seventeen which is approximately 13.6 million people live with serious mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, major depression or bipolar disorder. Serious mental illness costs the United States approximately USD 193.2 billion losses each year. Among other neural disorders, mood disorders such as depression are one of the most common causes of hospitalization among youth and adults in the U.S. aged between 18 years to 44 years. According to a report by the Alzheimer’s Association approximately 5.1 million people in the United States suffers from Alzheimer’s disease in 2012 and by 2020, the statistical data is likely to touch 16 million bar with one new case appearing in every 33 seconds. Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorders, according to an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control is estimated to affect 1 in every 88 children in the U.S. Similar studies conducted in other countries, for instance the UK National Health Service estimates the prevalence of Autism Spectrum disorders among adults in England is approximately one percent in 2012. The economic cost associated with Autism in the U.S. and U.K. is estimated to be approximately USD 35 billion and USD 45 billion (£27 billion) respectively each year.

