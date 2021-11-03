CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom license

By Thomson Reuters
 9 days ago

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China “resolutely opposes” Washington’s revocation of...

Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
Rights group urges Beijing Games sponsors to press China on Xinjiang

BEIJING (Reuters) – New York-based Human Rights Watch on Friday criticised corporations sponsoring the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for ignoring what it says are China’s crimes against humanity in its far western region of Xinjiang. The group said in an online news conference that major sponsors of the Feb. 4-20...
CHINA
China’s Haidilao plans $302 million share sale for credit facilities repayment

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Restaurant chain Haidilao International Holding Ltd plans to sell HK$2.35 billion ($301.6 million) of new shares in a top-up placing, raising capital for repayment of credit facilities and to enhance supply chain management and product development. The Chinese hot pot chain operator plans to sell 115...
ECONOMY
Northeastern Chinese port city battles growing COVID-19 cluster

BEIJING (Reuters) – A growing COVID-19 cluster in China’s Dalian has spurred the northeastern port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues after being told by national authorities to contain the outbreak more quickly. Dalian reported 52 locally transmitted infections with confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
China wields political might to cool coal prices, but winter looms

BEIJING (Reuters) – In just 10 days after a blizzard of meetings and official notices, Chinese regulators last month nearly halved soaring domestic prices for thermal coal, the main source of power for the world’s No. 2 economy. Beijing’s raft of interventions underscored the extent – and some limitations –...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Chinese court rules against Kangmei in ‘milestone’ case

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese court ruled on Friday against Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co and some of its former executives, handing victory to investors in China’s first class-action lawsuit against corporate fraud. The ruling by the Intermediate People’s Court of Guangzhou was hailed by China’s securities regulator as a “milestone” event...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

China reacts with fury to US lawmakers Taiwan visit

China has responded angrily to a visit by a US delegation to Taiwan, warning Washington that it was ?playing with fire? by ?colluding? with pro-independence forces on the island during a period of high tensions with Beijing. The Chinese foreign ministry issued a strongly worded rebuke on Wednesday to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. condemns conviction of journalist in army-ruled Myanmar

(Reuters) – The United States on Friday condemned an 11-year jail sentencing of American journalist Danny Fenster by a court in military-ruled Myanmar, calling the ruling an “unjust conviction of an innocent person.”. U.S. officials are closely monitoring Fenster’s situation and will continue to work for his immediate release, a...
FOREIGN POLICY
France, U.S re-affirm commitment to cooperate on anti-terrorism

PARIS (Reuters) – France and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in the fight against terrorism and notably in the Sahel region, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday. “We have a mutual concern there that relates to the ongoing challenges that the countries in the Sahel...
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
The Associated Press

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.
POLITICS
U.S. confronts Russia as U.N. renews C.Africa peacekeepers

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Russia and China abstained in a U.N. Security Council vote on Friday to extend a U.N. peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) as the United States called on Russia to investigate accusations of abuse by Russian contractors in the country. Russia has sent hundreds...
WORLD
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy

The U.S. Military Isn’t Ready to Confront China

Major weapons-related news grabbed headlines twice over the past few months. First, a small horde of light aircraft and other weapons was left behind in the hasty U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom partnered together in an effort known as AUKUS to create a small fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia’s navy.
MILITARY
Washington Post

China’s nuclear arsenal is growing. What does that mean for U.S.-China relations?

The Defense Department’s annual report on China’s military power assessed that its nuclear arsenal could quadruple by 2030. Last week’s report also confirmed that China is building three missile-silo fields, which analysts expect to account for a significant increase in the projected warhead stockpile. China is modernizing, diversifying and expanding...
POLITICS

