Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Valparaiso, Chile – EMSC

The United States Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Leesport Friday morning. The magnitude 1.6 quake was recorded on November 12, at a depth of 5.1 kilometers, West South West of Leesport, close to Plum Creek Road and Davis Bridge Road. The recorded time was 2:06am Friday morning. The...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economic stimulus package will include steps to cushion the blow to firms from rising crude oil prices, a draft plan of the government’s package obtained by Reuters showed on Friday. The package will also include steps to ramp up domestic production of semiconductors as well as...
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s finance and economy ministries on Friday welcomed the early repayment by flag carrier Lufthansa of bailout aid that it received during the coronavirus crisis. “It shows that it was important and right for the state to help the company through difficult times and thereby secure thousands of...
TOKYO (Reuters) -SBI Holdings Inc on Friday said it would consider taking a majority stake in Shinsei Bank Ltd if it succeeds in its $1.1 billion tender offer to raise its stake in the mid-sized lender to 48% from about 20%. However, SBI will retract its offer if Shinsei Bank...
BEIJING (Reuters) – A growing COVID-19 cluster in China’s Dalian has spurred the northeastern port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues after being told by national authorities to contain the outbreak more quickly. Dalian reported 52 locally transmitted infections with confirmed...
GLASGOW (Reuters) – Russia’s delegation to the U.N. climate summit on Friday called for more work on Article 6, which would set rules for governing global markets for carbon offset credits. The Russians were particularly keen for resolution around whether old credits, established under the Kyoto Protocol, would be transferred...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Preparations are underway to hold the next Quad group summit in Japan, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday. The Quad group, which comprises Japan, the United States, Australia and India, could meet in Japan as early as the spring of 2022, Kyodo added, but did not give further details.
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group extended gains to as much as 16% on Friday afternoon to the highest since Sept. 30, after the cash-strapped developer once again averted a destabilising default with a last minute bond payment this week. As of 0703 GMT, the Hong Kong-listed...
PARIS (Reuters) – World powers meet in France on Friday to push for elections in Libya by year-end and endorse efforts to remove foreign forces from the oil-producing nation despite growing political wrangling that threatens to unravel a year-long peace process. Libya’s election targeted for Dec. 24 was set through...
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, wiping out gains from the previous session, as the dollar continued to rise on bets the U.S. central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3%,...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports growth likely slowed in October, snapping seven-months of double-digit expansion due to dwindling car shipments, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The data is expected to highlight risks the export-reliant economy faces as prolonged supply constraints, rising raw material prices and higher import costs from...
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will reintroduce free COVID-19 tests from Saturday, the country’s acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. Doctors will also get higher reimbursements for COVID-19 vaccinations from Tuesday, Spahn told journalists at a news conference. (Reporting by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)
TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group, Japan’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its half-year net profit rose 79% in a year marred by technical glitches at its retail banking unit. The bank reported April-September profit of 385.7 billion yen ($3.38 billion), compared with 215.5 billion yen in the...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s top-selling automaker, said on Friday it would begin making up for production lost from supply shortages in December, with factories at home in Japan returning to normal for the first time in seven months. Toyota said it plans to produce about 800,000...
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s economy shrank 4.5% in the third quarter, losing its second quarter bounce, data released on Friday showed, but the central bank expected a quick recovery as coronavirus restrictions are eased and economic activities resume. The contraction was markedly worse than the median forecast for a...
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Bars and restaurants will close early and sporting events will be held without audiences under a three-week, partial lockdown that is expected to be announced in the Netherlands on Friday evening. Dutch broadcaster NOS said the first such measures in Western Europe since the summer will go into...
(Reuters) – Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday vowed to address economic recovery in the region by shoring up supply chains, tackling labor issues and continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also pledged to work together to address climate and environmental challenges, they said...
AAFJORD, Norway (Reuters) – Norway should dismantle two large wind farms that were recently stripped of their licences for jeopardising traditional reindeer husbandry, herders from the indigenous Sami community said on Friday. The country’s supreme court last month ruled that the Storheia and Roan wind farms, located on the Fosen...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Friday it had decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to act sufficiently to conserve species and habitats in the country. EU members are required to designate certain sites as special areas of conservation....
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway will offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to everyone aged 18 or older and will give municipalities the option of using digital “corona passes” as a way to beat back an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, the government said on Friday. Norway has so far only...
