Westlake Chemical Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Berkshire Hathaway beat analysts' expectations on earnings and revenues but missed on operating earnings. Gains on its investment portfolio were down YOY, but operating earnings from all segments except insurance were up. Insurance posted a larger underwriting loss than in Q3 2020. Revenues increased YOY across business segments, reflecting the...
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SmileDirectClub will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.13. SmileDirectClub bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley raised the price target on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) to $135 (an upside of 8%) from $130 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. Bouley cites stronger pricing dynamics and improving volumes on increased production capacity in Q3 for the target raise. The analyst...
CWEN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 18 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 74.3%. Earnings were down 41.9% from the prior-year quarter. Revenues. The company's total revenues for third-quarter 2021 were $351 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
In this video, I will be going over Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) third-quarter earnings and explain what went wrong and right in this quarter. You can find the video below but here are some of the highlights. Earnings summary. The company reported total net revenue of $680 million, growing 51% year over...
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 42% year-on-year, to $4.93 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.75 billion. Cooper Tire merger, improvements in price/mix, increased sales from other tire-related businesses, and higher volume drove the growth. Sales in the Americas rose 62.7% Y/Y,...
ALLO - Free Report) incurred a loss of 57 cents per share in third-quarter 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 56 cents as well as the year-ago loss of 52 cents per share. The company recorded revenues of $49,000 during the quarter. The company did...
Shares of SunRun (RUN) - Get Sunrun Inc. Report slipped Friday after the provider of solar energy systems reported a drop in third quarter profit as revenue more than doubled. The earnings surprised Wall Street, which had forecast a loss. SunRun's earnings fell to $24.1 million, or 11 cents a...
JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) reported third-quarter FY21 reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 38% year-on-year to $53.7 million, beating the consensus of $52.5 million. The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 180 bps to 84.5%. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 1,070 bps to 2.5%. "JFrog's strong performance in Q3 across all metrics...
DraftKings stock ticked higher Friday despite the company missing its Q3 earnings projections. The stock initially fell 9% in pre-market trading after the earnings print, but erased those losses and flipped green after a call with analysts. $DKNG was up 2% to $45.40 at time of writing. DraftKings Q3 numbers.
Great Elm Capital (GECC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.50%. A...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that in 2020, net earnings figures include the results from the Kumtor mine, which is...
TELUS Corp (NYSE: TU) reported third-quarter operating revenues and other income growth of 6.8% year-on-year to $3.38 billion (C$4.25 billion), missing the consensus of $3.48 billion. Total subscriber connections grew 5.9% Y/Y to 16.6 million. In the quarter, it added 320,000 new customer additions, up 43,000 over last year, and...
Comments / 0