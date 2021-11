The great John the Baptist sat alone in a dark, dingy cell. Had all his exceptional efforts been in vain? Surrounded by iron bars and gloomy scenery, he began to struggle. In discouragement, he asked if Jesus was the messiah and if they should be looking for someone else (Luke 7:19)? Jesus sent word back to him and said that the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, to the poor the gospel is preached. Little did John know, heaven had come to Earth, and indescribable miracles were happening outside of his prison. In spite of our situations, the Lord has the bigger picture and greater plans yet to come.

