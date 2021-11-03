CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craft Fair planned at Erastus Christian Church

 3 days ago

A Craft Fair will be held in...

www.mainstreetnews.com

Nashville Parent

Christmas Craft Fairs & Holiday Expos in 2021

Making a list? Checking it twice? Well make sure to head out to these Christmas craft fairs and holiday expos happening around Middle Tennessee!. November 5-6, 2021 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The Mill at Lebanon. Friday is a VIP event from 4 - 9 p.m. costing $10. Saturday...
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In North Carolina

Get Ready For The 54th Annual Holly Day Fair, The Largest Holiday Craft And Gift Fair In Eastern North Carolina

Here we are, only hours beyond the conclusion of this year’s Halloween climax and already looking ahead to the big holiday season. And why not?? After the big pandemic upset last year during the Christmas season, it’s nice to know things will be a little closer to normal this year. Kicking off the season is […] The post Get Ready For The 54th Annual Holly Day Fair, The Largest Holiday Craft And Gift Fair In Eastern North Carolina appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Kankakee Daily Journal

Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair set for Dec. 4

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee. Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
thefoothillsfocus.com

American Legion Post 34 plans craft fair, bake sale

American Legion Post 34 will host a craft fair and bake sale, which is open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at its hall, 6272 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek. The fair and sale will feature 16 vendors, raffle items and homemade baked...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Local churches plan Halloween events

Area churches have unique ways to have trick or treat in the days leading up to Halloween. One program doesn't even involve candy. First United Methodist Youth will trick or treat for food donations Sunday afternoon. "We have notified church members that we will come by their house and pick...
advantagenews.com

Bethalto craft fair set for this weekend

A craft fair in Bethalto is planned for this weekend, and it could be one of your first chances to pick up a Christmas gift. The Deck the Walls holiday craft and vendor fair will be at Civic Memorial High School Saturday and Sunday, and organizers expect good crowds. Selina...
BETHALTO, IL
WWL

Angola's crafts fair to happen in December

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With the latest COVID-19 surge ebbing, the Louisiana State Penitentiary has created a one-day arts and crafts fair to partly make up for the pandemic-prompted cancellation of its rodeo. “Because of waning infection rates and increasing vaccination rates inside our...
LOUISIANA STATE
brightonco.gov

Get inspired at the Annual Craft Fair

The Eagle View Adult Center will hold its Annual Craft Fair from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at 1150 Prairie Center Parkway. Join EVAC as it celebrates local craftspeople from across Brighton in this community favorite event. The fair will be a great opportunity to appreciate local art and shop for unique holiday gifts made by Brighton’s best artisans.
BRIGHTON, CO
wwnytv.com

Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization to hold craft fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College Women’s Organization will be holding its annual craft fair this weekend. Melody Brenon appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The craft fair is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m....
WATERTOWN, NY
cityoffortpierce.com

5th Peacock Arts & Crafts Fair

Featuring the best local artists and crafters the Peacock Arts & Crafts Fair is family and pet friendly and it's free to attend. The event is held outdoors behind Cool Beans Brew at 1115 Delaware Ave in the Peacock Arts district of the City of Fort Pierce. 9am-2pm Featuring • Local Artists and Crafters • Live painting and crafting demonstrations • Personalized gifts and handmade treasures FREE ADMISSION! FAMILY FRIENDLY!
FORT PIERCE, FL
osidenews.com

Woman’s Club of Oceanside Holiday Craft Fair November 13

Have a jolly good time shopping. There will be crafts, bake sale, food, music and lots of fun. Proceeds go towards school scholarships. Admission is to the Craft Fair is free. To rent a table call (760)405-7472. $25 for a large table and $15 for a small table. For more...
OCEANSIDE, CA
ospreyobserver.com

Your Monthly Catch: Courtyard Concert, Arts And Craft Fair & More

Grab your snacks, lawn chairs and blankets and head over to the Friday night Courtyard Concert being held on November 12 at 6 p.m. at New Hope Church. This family-friendly event filled with music and fellowship is a great opportunity for a socially distanced evening of great local music talent.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
phelpscountyfocus.com

Greentree Christian Church to hold class on parenting teens

If you are a parent, you know that it is by far the most wonderful, worthwhile, scariest, difficult, rewarding, heartbreaking, breathtaking, amazing thing you will ever do in life. It is overwhelming at times, but in the very next breath you can be overwhelmed with pride and joy. Oh, and...
RELIGION
tamaractalk.com

All Saints Catholic Church Holds Fall Craft Fair

All Saints Catholic Church is Sunrise is holding its annual Fall Craft Fair with over two dozen vendors from all over Broward County. Local vendors are setting up booths with wooden art puzzles, hand-sewn items, holiday décor, jewelry, and doll clothes for the annual event. Held on Saturday, November 6,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
northeastnebraskanews.us

Craft fair planned for Friday, Saturday

OSMOND — A fall craft fair will be hosted by Osmond United Methodist at the city auditorium on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30. Friday hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. while Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 30 vendor tables are expected, with...
OSMOND, NE
Chestnut Hill Local

Abington Art Center Holiday Craft Fair

Abington Art Center Holiday Craft Fair – Sunday, November 7th, 2021, 10am – 4pm. Join us outside on our expansive lawn for a fun day of artwork, food, and more! Artists from around the region will showcase their work in a range of media including jewelry, ceramics, glass, textiles, painting, and photography. Enjoy handcrafted food and locally brewed beer while exploring our 27-acre sculpture park.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
suncommunitynews.com

Village craft fair returns with a tasty twist

Village of Dannemora fundraising event to return Nov. 6 and Nov. 7. DANNEMORA | The event that started in 2019 originally had 56 vendors and was a success, stocking the Dannemora Joint Council for Economic Opportunity pantry for six months and raising funds for the walking path construction. Over 100...
DANNEMORA, NY
bridgervalleypioneer.com

2nd Annual Halloween & Harvest Craft & Psychic Fair

LYMAN — The 2nd Annual Halloween & Harvest Craft & Psychic Fair took place Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Heritage Barn in Lyman. "There was an amazing turnout. We have a wonderful community, " event organizer Kaitlin Ciminelli said. "Thanks for another wonderful year, everyone. It was a great success again…There's a lot of amazing talent hiding in our little Valley."
LYMAN, WY
thereminder.com

Enfield Congregational Church hosts annual craft fest

ENFIELD, CT - The Enfield Congregational Church is preparing for their upcoming Craft Fest on Nov. 12 and 13. This year, Craft Fest will have a takeout pork roast dinner on Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. On Nov. 13, there will be a variety of vendors and crafters showcasing hand-painted art on canvas, wood size mesh wreaths, jewelry and candles to soaps, fabric ornaments, sports cards and other vendor items. Additionally there will be gift baskets, a cookie walk, bake table, knit and sewn goods, Christmas wreaths and plants, as well as a takeout lunch featuring: a chicken salad sandwich, chips and the church’s famous corn chowder.
ENFIELD, CT

