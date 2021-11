EJMS honor roll students named

Madison County drenched the scoreboard with points on a drizzly night in Hall County Friday, blowing past East Hall, 62-18. The Red Raiders (4-4, 3-3) scored six touchdowns before the half to lead East Hall (1-8) 40-10 at intermission and Friday’s outcome was never in doubt. Red Raiders crossing the goal line included Cooper Brown on a two-yard run, Camden Smith on 61-yard jaunt, Victor Hajdu on a 35-yard pass from Brown, Brown again on a seven-yard run, Smith again on a 37-yard pass from Brown and Casen Duggins on an 11-yard run — all before the half.

MADISON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO