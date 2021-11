THE ISSUE: This year's round of redistricting — the work of shaping the political maps that help to determine the lawmakers who represent us in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. — once again “falls to a small group of legislative insiders who work behind closed doors,” Spotlight PA's Kate Huangpu reported Oct. 28. This comes despite the fact that this year's redrawing of the maps "was preceded by an intense push for more public input, as well as a failed effort to take the power out of lawmakers’ hands and give it to an independent citizens commission," Huangpu wrote. And it comes at a moment when state lawmakers have promised, but are not ultimately bound to, greater transparency. Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO