“And in the fourth watch of the night Jesus went unto them, walking on the sea.” One of his most fascinating miracles brings us a message. Let’s start with the obvious: the son of God is all powerful. He has no trouble walking on the waters that he created. This happened in the middle of a life threatening storm that tossed the disciples’ boat around like a ping pong ball. Jesus is not shaken by our downpour of troubles or frightened by our battles. Instead, he walks through it and gets involved. He will show up and be with us no matter how dark the situation. His calming presence can make everything alright. The Lord’s powerful hand can lift us up when we are sinking.

RELIGION ・ 10 DAYS AGO