For the most part, specialists working with ProKick Australia allow their coaches to handle the majority of their recruitment. The initial calls and contact, exchanging of information, academic updates, and all of that is handled by staff members. Once a program gets serious about their interest - offering and even ready to accept a commitment - then the players themselves start talking directly with college coaches. That step took place earlier this month when Melbourne's Oliver Straw spoke with the West Virginia coaching staff and picked up an offer from the Mountaineers just this week.

RUGBY ・ 15 DAYS AGO