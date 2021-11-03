CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mequon-Thiensville Recall Election: All Four Recall Challengers Lose, Results

By Jim Piwowarczyk & Jessica McBride
wisconsinrightnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all precincts now reporting, all four conservative recall challengers have lost. All eyes were on the Mequon-Thiensville recall election, in which...

www.wisconsinrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
upnorthnewswi.com

‘We Conquered Fear and Anger’: Incumbents Hold Seats in Mequon-Thiensville School Recall

Supporters of the incumbents say the win shows most people don’t side with efforts to prevent COVID safeguards or stop the teaching of race and racism in schools. A recall of four Mequon-Thiensville School Board members Tuesday failed to unseat any of them, an outcome supporters of a race that attracted national media attention said shows many voters don’t agree with the divisive campaign by conservatives to oust the incumbents.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wtmj.com

Incumbents survive Mequon-Thiensville school board recall attempt

MEQUON- A recall effort in the Mequon-Thiensville School District has failed to unseat any of the four incumbents. Updated election information can be found here. You can find results of the Mequon-Thiensville school board recall vote here. Polls close at 8 o’clock Tuesday night. ORIGINAL POST:. MEQUON- Four members of...
MEQUON, WI
wpr.org

Pandemic-era school board recalls see their first ballot box test in Mequon-Thiensville

Voting is underway in Mequon and Thiensville, two towns near Milwaukee, in an effort to recall four of the Mequon-Thiensville school district's board members. Wisconsin has seen recall efforts in 16 school districts over the past two years. Some prompted the targeted board members to resign, but only Mequon-Thiensville has garnered enough signatures to make it onto the ballot so far. Three other efforts are still underway — the Stevens Point Area School District's deadline for signatures is Election Day, an effort to recall Sparta board member Nancy Sikorski has another two weeks, and the petition to recall two Manitowoc board members has a Dec. 3 deadline to gather signatures.
MEQUON, WI
wfirnews.com

Legal challenges increasingly delay final election results

The vote counting begins until 7:00 tonight, but votes postmarked by today are counted if received by Friday, and legal challenges could delay final results in some races for weeks. With the race for Virginia governor expected to be a close one, Virginia Tech Professor and WFIR Political Analyst Bob Denton says both the McAuliffe and Youngkin campaigns have legal teams ready for any election challenges . WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challengers#Recall Election#Precincts#The School Board
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly certifies results of Meg Zaletel recall election

Willow celebrates a new community library. Mat-Su Borough School District addresses absenteeism. Alaska joins lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandate for health care workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Alaska joins lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandate for health care workers. City working to develop a snow dump site near Connor's Bog. Updated:...
Oroville Mercury-Register

Elections office rejects initial recall papers for Coolidge, Morgan

CHICO — The notices of intention to recall Mayor Andrew Coolidge and Councilor Sean Morgan have been rejected as of Wednesday. The city of Chico issued two separate statements for Coolidge and Morgan on the rejections, each implying that the notices did not meet the Election Code sections 100 (b) and 9020.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces legislation to revitalize Baltimore County Commission Veterans’ Affairs

TOWSON, MD—In honor of Veteran’s Day, Baltimore County Executive Olszewski on Thursday announced that he will introduce legislation to expand, enhance, and revitalize Baltimore County’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs. “Out of courage and a deep sense of duty to our country, so many brave men and women have made incredible sacrifices to defend our freedoms and our way of life,” … Continue reading "Olszewski announces legislation to revitalize Baltimore County Commission Veterans’ Affairs" The post Olszewski announces legislation to revitalize Baltimore County Commission Veterans’ Affairs appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS New York

Long Island Write-In Candidate, Voters Sound Off On ‘Corrupt System’ Controlling State Judge Elections

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some call it the last bastion of the political patronage pie — the doling out judgeships across the state. Voters go to the polls, but have no impact on the outcome. Jacqueline Franchetti garnered a nearly unprecedented 3,000 votes last week as a write-in candidate for Supreme Court judge on Long Island. She tried, unsuccessfully, to block the promotion of a Family Court judge. One of those write-in votes came from Sea Cliff homeowner Michael Schmitt. “It’s a very corrupt system,” Schmitt told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan, adding, “You have eight people running for eight judgeships, so they are all guaranteed...
MINEOLA, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Deadline for Lucia Mar recall signatures has passed. Will an election be held?

An effort to recall three Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education members failed after organizers were unable to gather enough signatures. Central Coast Families for Education Reform, a group that organized the recall effort, was attempting to unseat trustees Colleen Martin, Dee Santos and Don Stewart from the South County school district’s board.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
republic-online.com

Kansas school board recall election defeated

A recall election seeking to remove Amy Sudbeck from her position as the District 1 representative on the Nemaha USD 115 Board of Education in Kansas was on the ballot on Nov. 2. The majority of votes were cast against the recall, keeping Sudbeck in office. The recall effort started...
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Voters in Nixa, Mo. turn out for mayoral recall election

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The biggest turnout for the November election in the Ozarks is in Nixa. Voters are deciding whether to recall Mayor Brian Steele. When COVID-19 cases spiked in 2020, he ordered a mask mandate. Backers of the recall say a full vote of the council, not Mayor Steele, should have ordered the mandate back in April.
NIXA, MO
doniphanherald.com

Alvo village board sued for failing to call recall election on two members

A small Cass County village, already embroiled in controversies over a massive mountain of scrap tires, ownership of the local rescue squad and embezzlement of village and fire department money, has a new dispute on its doorstep. The Alvo Village Board is now being sued by one of the top...
ALVO, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy