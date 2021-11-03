Mequon-Thiensville Recall Election: All Four Recall Challengers Lose, Results

Voting is underway in Mequon and Thiensville, two towns near Milwaukee, in an effort to recall four of the Mequon-Thiensville school district's board members. Wisconsin has seen recall efforts in 16 school districts over the past two years. Some prompted the targeted board members to resign, but only Mequon-Thiensville has garnered enough signatures to make it onto the ballot so far. Three other efforts are still underway — the Stevens Point Area School District's deadline for signatures is Election Day, an effort to recall Sparta board member Nancy Sikorski has another two weeks, and the petition to recall two Manitowoc board members has a Dec. 3 deadline to gather signatures.

MEQUON, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO