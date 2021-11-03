CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Woman’s nephew dives off Edison Bridge into Caloosahatchee River after stealing her van

By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 9 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of stealing a van was caught by Lee County deputies after diving into the Caloosahatchee River from the Edison Bridge Friday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said North District deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen van on Bayshore Road. Deputies said Bryan Gray sped off westbound toward US 41.

Aviation pilots arrived on scene and saw the driver from the air capturing footage of the incident.

WATCH AVIATION FOOTAGE:

The sheriff’s office said the van swerved and crashed into a retaining barrier at the top of the Edison Bridge. Gray got out of the van and jumped over the safety barrier, and dove into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s marine unit pulled Gray out of the water. LCSO confirmed he was detained by deputies before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He was arrested for grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding deputies.

The stolen van Gray was driving belonged to Marcella Chacon. She said Gray is her nephew. She was the only family member to try and help him when he was released from prison a year ago.

Chacon said along with stealing her vehicle, he also stole her personal belongings and her kids today. Her neighbor’s surveillance cameras caught Gray loading up the van before he took off with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFida_0cktSIWO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M01y9_0cktSIWO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGqGg_0cktSIWO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sQGb_0cktSIWO00

Chacon said all of this has been devastating. She feels extremely betrayed. Investigators told her Gray is still in the hospital. She is unsure how he is doing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
The Associated Press

Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted Friday on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department said Bannon, 67, was indicted...
The Associated Press

Biden picks ex-FDA chief Robert Califf to again lead agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday chose Dr. Robert Califf, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner and prominent medical researcher, to again lead the powerful regulatory agency. Califf’s nomination comes after months of concern that the agency near the center of the government’s COVID-19 response has lacked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caloosahatchee River#Diving#Lcso
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy