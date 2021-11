With North Slope oil prices at their highest level in seven years, the Alaska Department of Revenue is sharply increasing its projections for state revenue. If oil prices remain high, they could encourage the Legislature to approve a bonus Permanent Fund in the spring and would significantly affect ongoing debates about how the dividend should be paid in the future. While Alaska lawmakers have occasionally discussed the need for increased funding to help schools or crime prevention, spending on the PFD has dominated conversation in the Capitol.

5 DAYS AGO