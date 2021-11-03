Suzuki, Allen lead Canadiens to win over Red Wings

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki had a goal and two assists, Jake Allen stopped 22 shots and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0.

Josh Anderson scored his third of the season and Brendan Gallagher added an empty-netter for the Canadiens, who had lost three of their last four — all on the road.

Allen got his second shutout of the season and 23rd of his career. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 39 saves for the Red Wings.

