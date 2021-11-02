Ledbetter keeps seat, defeats Harris

All three races in the Town of Midland ran unopposed this election, and Mayor John Crump and Council members Rich Wise and Mike Tallent will keep their seats. The Town of Midland has seen opposed elections since its incorporation in 2000. When Crump filed to run again for mayor and Wise and Tallent filled for council re-election in 2017, it was the first time in the town's history that all of the town's races were unopposed.

