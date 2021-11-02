Ledbetter keeps seat, defeats Harris

Idaho Falls City Councilwoman Lisa Burtenshaw won the right to keep her seat Tuesday night after winning the election against challenger Sandra Hokanson. Burtenshaw won 68.14 percent of the electorate, equal to 5,397 votes, more than double the 2,526 votes won by her opponent. “I just want to thank everyone...
Brett Ledbetter said he felt a sigh of relief after Tuesday’s election returned him to another term as City Council representative for Ward 2. This will be Ledbetter’s first full-term. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue...
Bettendorf voters on Tuesday selected incumbent Lisa Brown to continue on the Bettendorf City Council. The at-large council seat was Bettendorf's only competitive election this year. Voters reelected Brown, who won with 1,912 votes, 57%. Pleasant Valley School Board member Jean Dickson garnered 1,409 votes, 42.14%. Brown, has served 18...
The District 4 and 5 seats on the Concord City Council ran unopposed this election, and incumbents JC McKenzie and Terry Crawford will keep their respective seats. After precincts reported in Tuesday evening, polls showed that McKenzie secured 2,834 votes for the District 4 seat. This left him with 96.1% of the vote, and the remaining 3.9% went to write-ins.
One Moncks Corner Town Council seat is still contested following the Nov. 2 election after incumbents Charlotte Cruppenink and James Ware had less than 1 percent of the vote separating them, meaning there will be a recount of their votes. There were three council seats open in the town of...
Two of three incumbents will keep their seats on the Carlisle School Board. Newcomer John Atkin won the District 2 seat with 688 votes to Samantha Fett’s 418 votes. Jeramie Eginoire ran unopposed to keep his at-large seat after Joshua Appletoft withdrew from the election after ballots had been printed. Eginoire received 816 votes to Appletoft’s 191.
All three races in the Town of Midland ran unopposed this election, and Mayor John Crump and Council members Rich Wise and Mike Tallent will keep their seats. The Town of Midland has seen opposed elections since its incorporation in 2000. When Crump filed to run again for mayor and Wise and Tallent filled for council re-election in 2017, it was the first time in the town's history that all of the town's races were unopposed.
El Dorado County District 4 Supervisor Lori Parlin has announced she will run for re-election in 2022. “Representing the residents of District 4 has been a great honor and I am asking the voters to continue their support and confidence in me to represent them for another four years to ensure they have a voice on the Board of Supervisors,” states Parlin, in a news release announcing her re-election campaign.
RENOVO – The votes are unofficial, but it looks like Patricia “Pattie” Rauch may just keep her seat on Renovo Borough Council. And through a write-in campaign, no less. Rauch was not listed on the ballot for the Nov. 2 election but still managed to earn nearly 100 write-in votes during Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial write-in results provided by the Clinton County Voter Registrar’s office.
BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia Commissioner of Revenue Cloe Eva Barker won her second four-year term Tuesday in a three-way contest. Barker received 2,386 unofficial votes, or 50.4% of votes cast in the race. Republican challenger Steven Gobble received 1,327 votes, or 28%, while Vice Mayor Neal Osborne, who ran as an independent, finished with 1,003, or 21.2%.
A margin of more than 3,000 votes separated Democratic incumbent Clinton Jenkins from Republican challenger Mike Dillender in the House of Delegates 76th District race. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jenkins led Dillender 53.25% to 44.06%. Independent challenger Craig Warren received 876 votes (2.57%). These are preliminary results and do not count some mail votes and provisional ballots.
WICHITA, Kan (KAKE) -- The unofficial final results are in for the Wichita City Council race. In district one, incumbent Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson beat Myron Ackerman 79% to 21% to retain his seat. In district three, Mike Hoheisel beat incumber city councilperson Jared Cerullo 50% to 48% with 2%...
Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races. Turnout for the election was unsurprisingly low with only municipal positions being decided ahead of next...
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Unofficial election results in the race for three At-large seats on the Athens City Council are in. Three of the five people running were Democrats- all won a seat. Micah McCarey (D) received 1,624 votes, Sarah Grace (D) received 1,620 votes, and Ben Ziff (D) received 1,596 votes. Damon Krane and Iris Virjee are both Independents who did not win a seat.
Charleston attorney Stephen Bowden has defeated incumbent Harry Griffin and will take over the District 10 seat on Charleston City Council. Griffin conceded to Bowden shortly after polls closed on Tuesday evening. As of 8:12 pm, Bowden held 68% of the vote. Bowden, an attorney with the Charleston County Public...
Jeff Wilson has won another six years in the Port of Longview District 1 commissioner seat based on Tuesday's initial election results. Wilson got 64% of the votes, while challenger Ryan Searcy won 35% in Tuesday's election — 5,628 votes for Wilson and 3,090 for Searcy. Wilson runs for last...
Two current board members who ran without teachers union endorsements were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s dual races for four seats on the St. Paul school board. Board chairwoman Jeannie Foster, with 57 percent of the total, cruised to victory over Clayton Howatt in the special election for a two-year term.
One incumbent lost his seat on the Culpeper Town Council during Tuesday’s general election, while another will be returning for at least four more years. Longtime councilman Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, a retired business owner and town native who’s served on the council for 30 years, finished with 2,155 votes, second-most of the 10 candidates running for four open seats.
