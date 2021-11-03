Incumbents rule in West Springfield election

When I was very young, I remember my father taking me to the voting poll station, walking hand in hand, my hands clutching his as we waited in the long line so he could cast a vote. At the time, I was most looking forward to getting that “I voted” sticker at the end. Little did I know, not only are stickers amazing, but that voting is a privilege and an opportunity to voice our opinions about the social change we desire for our communities. Whether it is a local mayoral election or casting a vote for the president, it is important that we pick a candidate that will formulate policies that advance the common interest of the constituents to bring greater equity, safety, and accessibility to voting amongst other areas.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO