CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Incumbents rule in West Springfield election

By Stephanie Barry
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST SPRINGFIELD — No surprises emerged in the town elections in West Springfield on Tuesday, where incumbents ruled but for a few newcomers. On election night, the top vote-getters for Town Council: former...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Worcester Ballpark Commission gets its first members, tasked with overseeing operations at Polar Park

Following the first season of Triple-A baseball at Polar Park, officials have announced the first members appointed to the Worcester Ballpark Commission. Thomas Maloney, Moses Dixon, Meg Mulhern, David Moore, Charran Fisher, Jose Perez and John Harrity have been appointed to the commission by Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. The appointments are listed on the agenda for the Nov. 9 Worcester City Council meeting.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Infrastructure divide between Eastern and Western Massachusetts is real, Auditor Suzanne Bump says

The perceived divide between Eastern and Western Massachusetts, including stark gaps in infrastructure funding for roads and bridges, “really does exist,” state Auditor Suzanne Bump said Friday as she recapped a startling October report from her office outlining faulty state financing formulas that disadvantage small, rural communities. “There are challenges...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
MassLive.com

The Votes Act will increase voter turnout and assure voter registration rolls are safe (Letters)

When I was very young, I remember my father taking me to the voting poll station, walking hand in hand, my hands clutching his as we waited in the long line so he could cast a vote. At the time, I was most looking forward to getting that “I voted” sticker at the end. Little did I know, not only are stickers amazing, but that voting is a privilege and an opportunity to voice our opinions about the social change we desire for our communities. Whether it is a local mayoral election or casting a vote for the president, it is important that we pick a candidate that will formulate policies that advance the common interest of the constituents to bring greater equity, safety, and accessibility to voting amongst other areas.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incumbents#Town Council#Powers#School Committee
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
62K+
Followers
43K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy