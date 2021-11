Only a week ago, the Tigers met both Copperas Cove and Ellison within the same week and fell short to both teams in five set thrillers. Couple that with a road trip to Bryan on the last night of the season, and you have a recipe for a three way tie in district 12-6A. Ellison, Copperas Cove, and Belton all finished the regular season with a 10-4 record. Had Belton secured either match before Bryan, they would have been fighting for a district championship instead of sharing a second place tie. However, the opportunity for competition and the allure of having a “redo” far surpassed any leftover emotions from prior matches. For Belton, it was about positive momentum forward.

BELTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO