Unofficial final voting returns of Hunt County elections Tuesday

The following are the unofficial final vote totals of the races on the ballots for Tuesday’s elections in Hunt County.

The vote totals are unofficial until canvassed by the Hunt County Commissioners Court and the individual cities/school districts conducting the elections.:

State of Texas Proposition 1

Vote for None or One

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues."

For 4,435 83.76%

Against 860 16.24%

State of Texas Proposition 2

Vote for None or One

"The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county."

For 2,968 56.29%

Against 2,305 43.71%

State of Texas Proposition 3

"The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations."

For 4,179 78.73%

Against 1.129 21.27%

State of Texas Proposition 4

Vote for None or One

"The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge."

For 3,034 60.25%

Against 2,002 39.75%

State of Texas Proposition 5

Vote for None or One

"The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office."

For 3,076 60.84%

Against 1,980 39.16%

State of Texas Proposition 6

For for None or One

"The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation."

For 4,761 90.51%

Against 499 9.49%

State of Texas Proposition 7

Vote for None or One

"The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death."

For 4,887 92.05%

Against 422 7.95%

State of Texas Proposition 8

Vote for None or One

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."

For 4,912 92.52%

Against 397 7.48%

Hunt County, Proposition A

Choose None or One

“The issuance of $75,000,000 bonds for acquiring, designing, constructing, improving and equipping Hunt County Law Enforcement and Detention Center facilities, including related court facilities, and the acquisition of land therefore, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.”

For 2,586 48.72%

Against 2,722 51.28%

Commerce ISD, Proposition A

Vote for None or One

“The issuance of $62,5000,000 of bonds by the Commerce Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, acquiring and equipping school buildings in the district and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

For 481 59.68%

Against 325 40.32%

Commerce ISD Proposition B

Vote for None or One

“The issuance of $5,500,000 of bonds by the Commerce Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, acquiring and equipping a multipurpose facility and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

For 446 55.47%

Against 358 44.53%

Lone Oak Independent School District, Proposition A

Vote for None or One

“The issuance of $41,000,000 of bonds by the Lone Oak Independent School District for school facilities and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

For 394 57.86%

Against 287 42.14%

Lone Oak Independent School District, Proposition B

Vote for None or One

“The issuance of $3,900,000 of bond by the Lone Oak Independent School District for improvements to Buffalo Stadium and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

For 362 53.55%

Against 314 46.45%

Town of Poetry, Proposition A

Vote for None or One

“The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the Town of Poetry, Texas at the rate of two percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.”

For 152 74.15%

Against 53 25.85%

City of West Tawakoni, Proposition A

Vote for None or One

“Establish a tax limitation allowed by the Texas Constitution Artlcle 8, Section 1-b (h) to: 1. Create a non-repealable and non-rescinable ceiling of limitation on the City of West Tawakoni’s Ad Valorem tax levy of any homestead property of a person who is sixty-five (65) years of age or older or disabled who makes application for and receives a homestead property tax exemption; 2. Allow for increases on such homestead property to the extent the value of the homestead property is increased by improvements other than repair and improvements made to comply with governmental requirements and accept as may be consistent with the transfer of a tax limitation under a law authorized by this subsection; 3. Allow the continuation of this limitation after the person’s death while the homestead property remains the residence homestead of that person’s surviving spouse if the spouse is fifty-five (55) years or age or older at the time of the person’s death; subject to any exceptions provided by general law; and 4, Allow for the transfer by qualified homestead owners of all or a proportionate amount of this tax limitation to a different residence homestead within the City of West Tawakoni if such transfer is provided for by the Legislature by general law at the time of transfer.”

For 79 76.70%

Against 24 23.30%