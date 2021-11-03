CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 10:40 p.m. Hunt County jail bond fails, all other propositions pass

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
 10 days ago
The $75 million bond proposition, which would pay for a new Hunt County jail bond, fell today in a light turnout of voters.

The unofficial final vote totals had the proposition receiving 2,586 votes for (48.72%) to 2,722 votes (51.28%) against.

The ballots in Hunt County included propositions which will decide the fate of a total of more than $187 million in bond issues, also included new school buildings in Commerce and Lone Oak. A property tax freeze for senior citizens is on the ballot in West Tawakoni, the new town of Poetry is considering a sales tax to pay for improving streets and there are proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

All of the other measures had passed by comfortable margins.

The vote totals are unofficial until canvassed by the Hunt County Commissioners Court and the individual cities/school districts conducting the elections.

A complete report will be posted shortly.

