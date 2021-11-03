Braves lifer Snitker receives reward for 44-year investment

The Atlanta Braves are just one win away from bringing another championship home. It has been a storybook season for the Braves to say the least, but now that they are on the cusp of something very few people were dreaming about in July, they know the importance of finishing the job. They also are well aware of the pitfalls having come up short despite holding a 3-1 lead in the past. For Brian Snitker, it is all about taking it one game at a time which is how they have approached the entire postseason.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO