City announces street closings for railroad crossing repairs

Following is the Saline County Health Department COVID-19 update for Friday. During the month of October, 600 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Saline County Health Department. Of those cases, 489 were unvaccinated, accounting for 81.5 percent of the total cases. During the month of October, 15 residents of...

