SEATTLE, WA – For the commercial marine industry, it’s nearly as exciting as seeing a record-breaking 63.2 million sockeye salmon return to Bristol Bay this summer!. “After a year away, the maritime community is very eager to come together again at Pacific Marine Expo,” said Bob Callahan, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications, which produces the show. “Over the past year we have heard time and time again how important this show is to the commercial marine industry, and we can’t wait to do our part to drive this business forward once again in 2022. This important industry needs this show, and we are ready to deliver it.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO