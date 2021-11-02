CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, Surpasses $300 Million at the Worldwide Box Office

Business Wire
 5 days ago

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” from visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, crosses the $300 million mark at the global box office today, with Monday's numbers in North America topping more than $71 million and more than $228 million from overseas, and counting. A succession of impressive #1 openings,...

www.businesswire.com

Related
Variety

How Blockbusters Like ‘Dune’ and ‘No Time to Die’ Are Helping Imax Evade Box Office Doldrums

There’s been something notable about ticket sales for “Dune,” and not only because the sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark novel has managed to draw crowds in theaters despite playing simultaneously on HBO Max. In its first weekend of release, half of domestic box office revenues for the Warner Bros. film came from Imax, Dolby and other high-end screens, known in the film business by the unwieldy moniker of premium large formats (PLF). For the average visual-effects heavy tentpole, 30% of ticket sales coming from these venues would have been noteworthy. Overall, “Dune” has made $75 million in North America —...
MOVIES
charactermedia.com

Masala: Step Into the World of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Adaptation

After almost a year of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has finally touched down. The two-and-a-half-hour-long epic hit the big screen and HBO Max this past Friday, Oct. 22. Directed by Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s notoriously sprawling sci-fi classic follows the Atreides family as they struggle to quell an interplanetary war over a valuable natural resource. Since its premiere, “Dune” has been praised for its skillful worldbuilding and faithful incorporation of aspects from the beloved novel.
MOVIES
Esquire

How Denis Villeneuve's Dune Differs From Frank Herbert's Book

Ever since the tender age of fourteen, director Denis Villeneuve has dreamed about adapting Frank Herbert’s Dune for the big screen. With decades to think about it, he landed at a simple imperative: stick to the source material. (Or so the legend goes.) And when he finally got his chance to get the story right for live-action, he stuck with it. “When you adapt, it’s an act of vandalism,” Villeneuve told Den of Geek this year. “You will change things. But from the beginning, I said to the crew, to the studio, to the actors: ‘The bible is the book. We will, as much as possible, stay as close as possible to the book.’ I want people who love the book to feel like we put a camera in their minds.”
MOVIES
Mega 99.3

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ Is Officially Happening

Things are about to get very spicy in Hollywood. Denis Villeneuve did the impossible and made a thrilling, coherent, beautiful adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. But technically he only made half of a thrilling, coherent, beautiful adaptation — because he only shot about half of Herbert’s original novel. Villeneuve wanted to make Dune into two films and shoot them back-to-back, but Legendary and Warner Bros. would only put up the money for one film. If that one was a success, they’d give him the money to make the second one. But if the movie flopped, Villeneuve would have to settle for an unfinished masterpiece.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Review: Denis Villeneuve's DUNE Is Truly an Epic Masterpiece

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic Dune has finally been released! Fans have been waiting to see this movie for a long time, and I’m happy to say that the movie was well worth the wait! Villeneuve is one hell of a talented filmmaker, and I was confident that he would deliver a great Dune movie, and he did! The filmmaker ended up making an epic masterpiece!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dune Crosses $200M Worldwide Box Office Haul With $40M Opening Weekend

Dune is now Warner Bros.' biggest pandemic-era hit with a $200 million global box office haul!. Dune has finally been released in US theaters and the latest adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel is a massive success. The Denis Villeneuve film has just brought into over $40 million in its opening weekend alone. That brings Dune's worldwide box office haul to a Sandworm-sized $200 million.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Dune’ Lands at Box Office With $40 Million Opening

Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune” has shown that the floor for the box office has been raised this month, earning a $40 million opening weekend from 4,125 locations as it beats projections for a $30-35 million domestic start. It’s a positive sign for both Warner Bros. and the box office, as both...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Legendary Pictures Has Officially Greenlit DUNE: PART 2

I’ve got some exciting news for all you fans of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune! Legendary Pictures has announced that they’ve officially greenlit Dune: Part 2! I was really hoping that we’d get a sequel because I’ve got to see how the filmmaker finishes the story! The first film kind of ended on a cliffhanger.
MOVIES
Empire

Dune: Part Two Officially Confirmed By Warner Bros And Legendary

Get a fresh batch of Spice in, everyone: Dune: Part Two is officially happening. Days after Dune opened in UK cinemas, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s epic Frank Herbert adaptation has been hanging in the balance ever since his take on the sci-fi novel was announced with the plan to split the first book – and now, after impressive initial box office takings and rave reviews, the next instalment has the green light. We will, indeed, be heading back to Arrakis, and picking up the next chapter of the story taking in Spice, Sandworms, and serious glances galore. The news was announced in a series of social media posts, with a tantalising, sun-scorched early poster for Part Two.
MOVIES
Reuters

'Dune: Part Two' film gets go-ahead from Warner Bros.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Movie studio Warner Bros (T.N) said on Tuesday it will release a second "Dune" movie in October 2023. The first part of the sci-fi epic, directed by Denis Villeneuve and one of the most eagerly anticipated films of 2021, opened in movie theaters in North America last week and earned a healthy $41 million on its opening weekend.
MOVIES
Daily Collegian

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is almost perfect

Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi epic, “Dune,” has long been regarded as completely unfilmable. It is long, dense and takes place in an impossibly detailed world. David Lynch’s 1984 film adaptation was received horribly by critics and fans alike, although it did have its merits. The newly released version, directed by Denis Villeneuve, has received largely positive reviews and it’s easy to see why.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune Is Biggest Opening of the Pandemic for Warner Bros.

Dune is Warner Bros.'s biggest opening of the pandemic, even while participating in the studio's simultaneous HBO Max release program. It's also the biggest opening weekend of director Denis Villeneuve's career. Dune earned $17.5 million on its first day at the box office, the best for any HBO Max simultaneous release. Analysts now project a $40-million opening weekend gross at the domestic box office. This strong performance, along with a solid overseas debut, explains why the sequel seems likely to get Warner Bros.'s greenlight. Time will tell whether the film will reach $100 million domestic, as Godzilla vs. Kong is the only HBO Max dual release to achieve that number thus far.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Legendary Comics Announces the Official Graphic Novel Adaptation of Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Film DUNE

Legendary Comics Announces the Official Graphic Novel Adaptation of Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Film Dune. Now available for pre-order exclusively on Kickstarter, the graphic novel adaptation from the creative team of Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson and ZID brings Timothée Chalamet and the all-star cast to the page through stunning visual artwork to tell Frank Herbert’s seminal hero’s journey. Check out the Dune: The Official Movie Graphic Novel motion trailer:
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Villeneuve’s Dune Delivers at Box Office, But Fans Will Never See a ‘Director’s Cut’

Fans and critics are concerned about Dune and its feature length, but the director confirms it’s what he wanted. One of the most anticipated sci-fi flicks, Dune, was featured at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)and was met with a great response from the audiences who made it to the festival. The film has recently been released for the public in theatres on October 22, 2021. It was also made available on HBO Max for those who wanted to view the film at home due to COVID-19 restrictions in various cities. It’s amazing to see how the entertainment world is slowly recovering from the pandemic as the box office numbers for Dune were astounding. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has made over $41 million dollars domestically and over $200 million dollars worldwide.
MOVIES

