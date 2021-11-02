Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, Surpasses $300 Million at the Worldwide Box Office
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” from visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, crosses the $300 million mark at the global box office today, with Monday's numbers in North America topping more than $71 million and more than $228 million from overseas, and counting. A succession of impressive #1 openings,...www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0