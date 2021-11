The Fed announced that they it reduce it's asset purchases by $15 billion per month, starting this month. This was expected, but still, that's not a raising rate policy. They are still buying assets, but just less. As such, the dollar may not see any strong gains ahead, we still think it may stop at resistance, especially against strong currencies, like NZD, CAD or GBP in particular if the Bank of England will be much more aggressive today, with their potential hawkish outlook.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO