Dead Notes T-Shirt :: The Re-Up

aquariumdrunkard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoogie ’til you barf. Back by popular demand … the AD...

aquariumdrunkard.com

TrendHunter.com

Cherub-Print Graphic T-Shirts

Girls Don't Cry introduces a new collection of whimsical tees that are adorned in cherub visuals for a playful touch that is true to the brand's aesthetics. The Japanese streetwear fashion label delivers a color palette of beige, red, black, white, and mint green. Across the tees, the chest and...
touringplans.com

The Great Debate… Matching T-Shirts

Some might think the debate about Dole Whip vs Mickey bar is the biggest debate for a family going to Disney. I offer for your consideration… the matching t-shirt. Many families wear them with pride, even the grumpy one that thinks it’s ridiculous!. People watching and checking out all of...
baltimorenews.net

Why Basic T-Shirts Go With Everything

Let's get right to the basics-no pun intended. Every single person no matter what your age, style of personality is like should own at least a few quality basic t-shirts. Regardless of if you choose these t-shirts to be a neutral black, white or grey shirt or have a bit of color like pink or blue, basic t-shirts are a fundamental piece of the wardrobe that you can end up wearing with everything.
Food & Wine

My Favorite T-Shirt Is Now Bedding

I'm of the view that all bedding falls falls into one of two categories: Cozy, or aesthetically pleasing. The former includes the well-worn L.L Bean jersey sheets that your mom purchased for your college dorm room, as well as that novelty pillowcase with a carefully embroidered scene from Winnie the Pooh (No? Just me?). The latter involves linen duvet covers in mature shades like ochre and terracotta, black silk pillowcases, and anything requiring ironing, like scalloped seams.
thebrag.com

THE PEOPLE Vs. releasing special t-shirts for Ausmusic T-shirt Day

THE PEOPLE Vs. is marking Ausmusic T-shirt Day this year by creating two limited-edition t-shirts featuring visuals from iconic Australians photographer Sophie Howarth. The annual event to raise awareness and celebrate the best of Australian music takes place on Friday, November 19th. To do their bit for the cause, THE PEOPLE Vs. has collaborated with Support Act to bring out their special t-shirts: 100% of net proceeds from all sales will be donated to the organisation, who deliver crisis relief and mental health services to those doing it tough.
themillennews.com

Barnette wins JCES t-shirt contest

Paysleigh Barnette has won the JCES t-shirt design contest. “We are proud of the creativity and hard work of all our students. We look forward to seeing the final design and subsequent t-shirt,” Randy Dailey, JCES principal explains. Paysleigh won the design with a whopping 494 community wide votes. She will have her winning design made into a t-shirt that […]
TrendHunter.com

ECG-Monitoring T-Shirts

The 'Viscero' vest has been designed by Ireland-based Design Partners as a wearable ECG solution that would enable advanced readings to be taken in a discreet way. The shirt is positioned as a replacement to the traditional Holter monitors that are the standard for tracking atrial events but are quite clunky. The shirt makes use of sticky electrodes that would stick against the body underneath a plain white T-shirt and would be a far more effective option for tracking abnormal heartbeats and more.
winsidr.com

Short-Sleeve Unisex Winsidr Banner T-Shirt

Description Additional information Reviews (0) Rep the only site to exclusively cover the WNBA. This t-shirt is everything you’ve dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It’s comfortable and flattering for both men and women. • 100% combed and ring-spun cotton (Heather...
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

15 kid-approved toys to nab before the shortages kick in — from $15

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Walmart recently released its Top-Rated by Kids list, and it's packed with all the goodies little ones are digging the most. I've used my mom-lens to narrow down the 47 items on the list to 15 toys — all approved by my 7-year-old! It's a very scientific process.
KIDS
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
Footwear News

Cardi B Brings Back the 2000s Wedge Boot in the Wildest Coat & a New Home

Cardi B brought back trends from the early 2000s with ease as she settled into her new home. The “WAP” rapper showed off her new house in New York on Instagram yesterday, posing in the open foyer in statement style. Her look took a wild turn in a cheetah print coat and matching beret, both teamed with a black tank top and leggings. On her feet, the look got even edgier with Cardi B’s choice of leather boots. The knee-high silhouette featured a sleeve-like fit over a 4-inch wedge heel, bearing resemblance to a sleek design from Givenchy. Titled the Shark Lock...
BEAUTY & FASHION
althealthworks.com

Sales of Oreo Cookie’s Biggest Competitor Skyrocket as Company Officially Goes Non-GMO

The best-selling cookie in the United States is Oreo by a wide margin, racking up nearly $700 million in sales for Nabisco in 2017. But the cookie is far from healthy, as most consumers know, and the issue is made worse by the fact that it contains GMO ingredients and has even tested positive for concerning amounts of the controversial Monsanto chemical glyphosate.
FOOD & DRINKS
Money

Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

Black Friday sales are already underway at Amazon, and early on we're seeing particularly good deals on headphones and Amazon-brand electronics. There is plenty of uncertainty during the 2021 holiday shopping season, what with supply chain problems and the potential of shortages and higher-than-usual prices. But we do know that shoppers can find plenty of great deals on TVs, headphones, toys, home goods, vacuums and more, from major brands like Apple, Roomba, Sony, Samsung, Breville, Instant Pot and Le Creuset.
SHOPPING

