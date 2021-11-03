Editorial: In Virginia, COVID can't be an arms race in a larger world

Biden to campaign for McAuliffe in Virginia as race remains a 'dead heat'. Virginia's bellwether race for governor between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin remains close and Democrats are bringing out high-profile party leaders to stump for McAuliffe, who has held the office once already. President Joe Biden will take the short drive from Washington and campaign with McAuliffe at Virginia Highlands Park in Arlington on Tuesday, according to his official schedule. This comes after former President Barack Obama headlined a rally for McAuliffe in Richmond over the weekend. McAuliffe and Youngkin are tied at roughly 45% each, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released Tuesday. But roughly 5% of likely voters say they are still undecided a week before the Nov. 2 election. David Paleologos, director of Suffolk University Political Research Center, said the race is simply a "dead heat," and will boil down to which party can get out its voters. The race is much closer than Democrats had hoped after winning two consecutive governor's races.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO