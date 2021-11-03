Editorial: In Virginia, COVID can't be an arms race in a larger world

Former President Barack Obama had scorching words for Virginians on Saturday when he cast the state’s upcoming race for governor as a chance to “show the country and the world that we’re not going to indulge in our worst instincts.” Addressing some 2,000 people in Richmond, Obama urged voters to support Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate (and the state’s governor from 2014 to 2018), who is deadlocked with Trump-endorsed Republican Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin, a former private equity executive, refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election for months and has made “election integrity” a focal point of his campaign—an approach shared by many Trump loyalists vying for other positions elsewhere. “We don’t have time to be tired. What is required is sustained effort,” Obama said. “Don’t sit this one out.”
Comments / 0