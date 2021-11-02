CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Making Biofuel on Mars

By Steven Novella
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA and China are both planning on sending people to Mars sometime in the 2030s. This is an ambitious goal and I would be pleasantly surprised if either hit that target. Sometime in the 2040s, and only if plans go fairly well, may be more realistic. There are many challenges to...

ScienceAlert

Poor ISS Astronauts Will Return Home in Diapers as SpaceX's Toilet Keeps Leaking Pee

After almost 200 days in space, four astronauts are returning to Earth this week from the International Space Station (ISS). The only problem? The eight-or-so-hour mission will be toilet-less after the SpaceX Dragon capsule toilet was found to leak pee after use. "Spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges," NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said during a news conference from orbit as reported by AP. "This is just one more that we'll encounter and take care of in our mission. So we're not too worried about it." Toilets on the ISS and other spacecraft are notoriously tricky, with a suction funnel for pee and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Astronauts to return from space station next week: NASA

Four astronauts are scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station early Monday after spending more than six months in space, NASA announced. The four members of the Crew-2 mission, including a French and a Japanese astronaut, will therefore return to Earth before the arrival of a replacement crew, whose take-off was delayed several times due to unfavorable weather conditions. NASA said in a statement late Friday that Crew-2 members are due to return to Earth "no earlier than 7:14 am EST (1214 GMT) Monday, Nov. 8, with a splashdown off the coast of Florida." "As we're preparing to leave, it's kind of a bittersweet feeling, we might never come back to see the ISS, and it's really a magical place," French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said earlier Friday during a press conference from the space station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Propellant#Methane#Biofuel
ScienceAlert

NASA Rover Has Found Previously Unknown Organic Molecules on Mars

Using a new on-board experiment, NASA's Curiosity rover has discovered traces of previously undetected organic molecules on Mars. None of the organic molecules identified in the sand hold unequivocal signs of life, but they do suggest the new technique, which didn't require the rover to drill, is an effective tool when it comes to searching for evidence of carbon-based molecules, which are important building blocks for life as we know it. The wet-lab experiment came about after Curiosity hit a figurative bump in the road while looking for signs of life on the red planet at the close of 2016. Just as the rover...
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

Microbes could help us make rocket fuel on Mars

A team of scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology proposed a plan to carry microbes to the red planet to biologically produce fuel for astronauts’ return journey. NASAFor decades NASA’s been striving to clean microbes off of spacecraft, but one day they may power them.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Mars pledges to make chocolate bars carbon neutral by 2023

The creator of the Mars chocolate bar has announced that it plans to make the confectionary carbon neutral by 2023.In an announcement on Wednesday, 3 November, Mars, Incorporated said “critical actions” are needed to address the “health and sustainability of our planet”.“That’s why we are proud to announce that all Mars bars sold in the UK, Ireland and Canada will be certified as carbon neutral by 2023,” the statement said.The brand estimated that this will apply to 220 million Mars bars a year.The move comes as part of chocolate maker’s pledge to achieve net zero greenhouse gases by 2050.As it...
FOOD & DRINKS
Space.com

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomers May Have Discovered the First Extragalactic Planet

Until now, astronomers have found all other known exoplanets and exoplanet candidates in the Milky Way galaxy, almost all less than about 3,000 light-years from Earth. Signs of a planet transiting a star outside of the Milky Way galaxy may have been detected for the first time. This intriguing result, using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, opens up a new window to search for exoplanets at greater distances than ever before.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

How to manage a mission to Mars

Bruce Banerdt has the job he’s been dreaming of since he was a child growing up in the California desert, watching Neil Armstrong’s “giant leap for mankind” on TV. “I always wanted to go to space,” he says. Not that Banerdt is an astronaut. He’s principal investigator for a Mars...
ASTRONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

SpaceX Gateway to Mars

SpaceX shows off Boca Chica and the Super Heavy Starship in a video on twitter – Gateway to Mars. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
indianapublicmedia.org

The freezing and flowing waters of Mars

Y: Time to go again to the A Moment of Science mailbag. A listener writes:. I’ve read a lot about how there used to be liquid water on Mars. But I’ve also read that the average temperature on early Mars was below freezing. If that’s true, then how could there have been liquid water?
ASTRONOMY
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

Star system with right-angled planets surprises astronomers

Star systems come in all shapes and sizes. Some have lots of planets, some have larger planets and others have no planets at all. But a particularly unusual system about 150 light-years from our own has scientists scratching their heads. In 2016, astronomers discovered two planets orbiting the star HD...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

SOLAR STORM COMING BETWEEN TODAY AND TOMORROW

An intense geomagnetic storm could hit Earth between today and tomorrow. The Halloween storm, as it was renamed for the temporal coincidence with the scariest night of the year, could produce polar auroras visible to the naked eye even at 50 degrees of latitude. This means that in Europe they...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY

