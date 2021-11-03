CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

How to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2021-22 Champions League from India?

By Anselm Noronha
goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fixture has never failed to generate the goals as Madrid are looking to build on the 5-0 win from Ukraine... Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Group D of the UEFA Champions League, on Wednesday. Carlo Ancelotti will eye a win in...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona in El Clásico 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

One of the biggest rivalries in all of soccer continues Sunday as FC Barcelona takes on Real Madrid in the 2021 edition of El Clásico at Camp Nou. Sunday’s matchup will be the first since Lionel Messi left Barca for PSG and Sergio Ramos left Madrid. However, the rivalry still carries plenty of weight in La Liga as both clubs aim to get back to the top spot of the Spanish League. Real Madrid bounced back from a disappointing loss to Espanyol in La Liga play with a dominant 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League play as Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior lead the way on offense. Barcelona is still looking to get on track this season, sitting seventh in the standings with a record of 4-3-1. The club bounced back from a loss against Atletico Madrid with wins over Valencia and Dynamo Kiev heading into Sunday’s match. However, fans looking to fans El Clásico on their TV schedules or streaming services may have some trouble this year. FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid will be exclusively broadcast via ESPN+ this year for viewers in the United States.
SOCCER
intothecalderon.com

Atlético Madrid-Real Sociedad: League leaders visit the champions

After Tuesday’s Champions League disappointment, Atlético Madrid will welcome current league leaders Real Sociedad to the capital on Sunday night. “La Real are working very well since (coach Imañol Alguacil) took over the team,” Diego Simeone said Saturday. “It is seen in the results, in the search for combinations within the play, with a lot of speed at the top, players who play very well and come from behind. Everything that Real Sociedad show year after year.”
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Ceballos
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
David Alaba
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Gareth Bale
Tribal Football

Watch: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti wary of Shakhtar and De Zerbi

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti discusses their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Dontesk. Ancelotti admits victory tonight would give them breathing space in terms of qualifying from their group. The Italian also discussed the work of Shakhtar coach and countryman Roberto de Zerbi after he moved to Donetsk from Sassuolo...
UEFA
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Live updates from Liverpool-Atletico Madrid, PSG in action after Real Madrid win

Matchday four of the Champions League wraps up today on Paramount+ with two more clubs bidding to join Bayern Munich and Juventus in the last 16. The biggest game of the week pits Liverpool against Atletico Madrid, if we get a repeat of their last meeting a fortnight ago then it is sure to be a treat for neutrals. A win guarantees Jurgen Klopp's side a spot in the knockout stages.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Uefa Champions League#Tv Live Stream#Spsn#Team News#Frenchman#The Champions League
MassLive.com

AC Milan vs. FC Porto Champions League 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

It’s AC Milan vs. FC Porto Wednesday in a 2021 Champions League matchup between teams trying to stay alive in Group B play. FC Porto comes in with four points, having won the last matchup against Milan. The Portuguese Liga club has a chance to move into the top two in the group with a win. Meanwhile, AC Milan has yet to notch a point so far in group play and is running out of time to get in the mix. Milan is tied for the points lead atop Serie A with an undefeated 10-1-0 record, but need stars like Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to step up if the Italian League club is going to keep its hopes alive. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.
UEFA
goal.com

Golden Shoe 2021-22: Lewandowski, Salah & Europe's top scorers

From Robert Lewandowski to Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema, Goal rounds up Europe's top scorers in the 2021-22 season. The race for the 2021-22 Golden Shoe is heating up, as star strikers from across Europe battle it out to earn the honour of being the continent's top scorer. Last season's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
casinonewsdaily.com

Benzema Scores Twice as Madrid defeats Shakhtar 2 – 1 in Champions League

With Real Madrid currently struggling to survive as they are being jeered by their fans, Karim Mostafa Benzemacame through once again for the Spanish powerhouse football club. Benzema scored a pair of goals against Shakhtar that involved a milestone for his team as Real Madrid has scored 1,000 goals during the European elite club competition.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
India
Daily Jefferson County Union

Barcelona squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead. Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester United. Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); NBCSN (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV. Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, schedule, Champions League live stream info, time, TV channel

UEFA Champions League is back in action on Paramount+ on Wednesday. We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Liverpool will be playing Atletico Madrid at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Anfield. The Reds collected three points with a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Liverpool (nine points) leads Group B, while Atletico Madrid (four points) is in second place in the group. We'll see if Atletico Madrid can prevent Liverpool from accumulating any more points. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
UEFA
The Independent

Antonio Conte off to winning start as chaotic Spurs hold off Vitesse fightback

Antonio Conte got a glimpse of what life at Tottenham is like with a dramatic 3-2 win over Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League.Conte was taking charge of his first game since being appointed as Spurs’ new boss following Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal on Monday.The Italian, a Premier League winner at Chelsea, has been tasked with taking the club back to the top table of English football but was given a clear indication of what a difficult journey that might be as Tottenham struggled against the Dutch side.Conte witnessed a perfect start as, having failed to have a shot...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy