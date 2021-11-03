How to watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2021-22 Champions League from India?

One of the biggest rivalries in all of soccer continues Sunday as FC Barcelona takes on Real Madrid in the 2021 edition of El Clásico at Camp Nou. Sunday’s matchup will be the first since Lionel Messi left Barca for PSG and Sergio Ramos left Madrid. However, the rivalry still carries plenty of weight in La Liga as both clubs aim to get back to the top spot of the Spanish League. Real Madrid bounced back from a disappointing loss to Espanyol in La Liga play with a dominant 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League play as Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior lead the way on offense. Barcelona is still looking to get on track this season, sitting seventh in the standings with a record of 4-3-1. The club bounced back from a loss against Atletico Madrid with wins over Valencia and Dynamo Kiev heading into Sunday’s match. However, fans looking to fans El Clásico on their TV schedules or streaming services may have some trouble this year. FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid will be exclusively broadcast via ESPN+ this year for viewers in the United States.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO