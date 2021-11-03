CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plitt throws three touchdown passes as Ball State bests Akron

By Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – Drew Plitt threw for three touchdowns, Justin Hall had a receiving and rushing touchdown, and Ball State held off Akron 31-25. Ball State led 28-10 before Akron rallied with two touchdowns in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter. After the Cardinals were held to a short field goal for a six-point lead, Akron went down the field but Zach Gibson fumbled it near the goal line and Bryce Cosby recovered it with 1:32 remaining. Plitt was 18 of 31 for 185 yards for Ball State (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Hall made eight catches for 73 yards, and carried it four times for 30 yards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

