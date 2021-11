If anyone had forgotten that the Utah Jazz had three All-Stars last season, Tuesday night’s game served as a fresh reminder. While Rudy Gobert served, as he always does, as the defensive anchor of the team and finished with a 12-point, 20-rebound double-double, it was Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell who took on the bulk of the scoring load in order to get past the Sacramento Kings.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO