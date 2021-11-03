CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: GOP thirsts for the ring of power

Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

In The Roanoke Times Oct. 11 edition the GOP’s second ranking member of the House of Representatives Steve Scalise was quoted as saying “that a number of states did not follow their passed laws that govern the election of the president.”. In other words, a repeat of the claim...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Keeping the filibuster only allows further GOP obstruction

Regarding "Senate GOP again blocks Democrats' election bill" (Oct. 20): Freedom to vote is a right belonging to all citizens. But now 38 states are enacting voter suppression laws aimed at preventing certain communities from voting. Gerrymandering will do much of this, but many other rules are also being changed, including early voting restrictions and reducing the number of polling places. Most alarming is allowing voting results to be changed by a state legislature. All these voter suppression laws would be moot if the Senate passed the Voting Rights Act. Not one Republican voted yes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSNT News

Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dailycitizen.news

Letter: Excessive executive power is ruining America

One would think that people who run for elected office would have some semblance of knowledge of the American system of government and how a government of the people and for the people is supposed to work, but for some reason the people in charge at present are totally clueless.
POLITICS
Daily Freeman

Letter: GOP lawmakers putting their party above service

Elections are an important and essential part of a democratic process. I claim no affiliation to any party, but today, I am outraged by the Republican Party holding our country hostage. To sit as an elected official and vote “no” based on a party affiliation block is a blatant disservice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed James Carville, saying 'wokeness' is 'a term almost exclusively used by older people these days'

AOC slammed strategist James Carville for blaming "wokeness" for Terry McAuliffe's defeat. She said that "wokeness" is "a term almost exclusively used by older people these days." It's the latest in an ongoing intra-Democratic debate about how to talk about issues like race and gender. On Friday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Telegraph

She's been Vice President for a year – so where exactly has Kamala Harris gone?

The historic nature of Kamala Harris’s election as the first female vice president of the United States seemed to creep up quietly, around election day last November; when the inauguration followed a few weeks later, the new Veep was to have her day in the sun. Resplendent in suffragette purple, Harris drew every eye at the ceremony, Biden relegated to the role of supporting actor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

GOP erupts over its House members bailing out Biden

In Tuesday’s election, Republicans served notice that the clock is ticking on Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress. On Friday, 13 House Republicans delivered the decisive votes to rescue a key part of President Biden’s agenda — an agenda endangered by those in his own party. Ensue the bloodletting. Biden’s $1.2...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

'Just Put Me In Charge,' Rudy Giuliani Told Donald Trump. 'They Stole This Thing'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As the numbers moved towards Joe Biden on November 6, Donald Trump went on a Twitter rampage. His tweets, and those of this closest advisors, fed the belief that the election had been stolen and that Trump was truly the winner.
POTUS
Fox News

Bill Maher, liberal professor clash on CRT in schools: It's 'disingenuous' to say parents oppose Black history

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange about critical race theory in schools on Friday night's show with guest Michael Eric Dyson, a Vanderbilt University professor. Maher kicked off the show's panel discussion by addressing how "Democrats got their a-- kicked" in Tuesday's elections, particularly in Virginia where the issue of education dominated the gubernatorial race won by Republican Glenn Youngkin.
EDUCATION

