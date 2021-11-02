CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons' Cade Cunningham off to historically tough start in NBA

By Cody Taylor
 9 days ago
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham on Tuesday logged his second appearance of the season but once again struggled to find his shot in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cunningham, who debuted on Saturday, recorded six points, three assists and two rebounds in the 117-89 loss. He finished 2-of-14 from the field and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts in nearly 30 minutes of work.

The shooting display by Cunningham on Tuesday mirrored that of his debut.

He registered two points, seven rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in a win over the Orlando Magic. He converted 1-of-8 attempts from the field, missing all five of his 3-point attempts in that contest.

Through two games, he is shooting 13.6% (3-of-22) from the field. That start by Cunningham is the second-worst from the floor through the first two games of a career, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey didn’t sound too worried with his struggles after the game.

The young man is in just his second game in the NBA after being off a month. That’s part of his rust still there. That’s why we tried to get him some minutes there toward the end to get the rust off of the pipes.

Casey explained prior to Cunningham returning that the team did not want to put expectations on his first few games out of the gate. They know it will take time for Cunningham to get into a rhythm after missing most of training camp and the preseason.

Cunningham said after his debut he is shooting with confidence and knows it will just be a matter of time before his shots start falling. He has also helped impact the game on both ends of the floor with his defense and ability to move the ball around.

He also had a nice sequence for a basket to open up the second half.

Cunningham will have the opportunity to play through mistakes this season on a roster that is building toward the future. Of course, he comes into the first few games a bit behind after missing time but still looks to be productive during his time on the court.

Detroit opted to hold Cunningham out on Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back but he did not appear to have a minute count on Tuesday. The team will have another pair of back-to-back games this week, so it will be worth monitoring to see if he will be sat in either game.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

