Yanluo Sport Part of Shenzheng Maozhou River Greenways / TJAD Original Design Studio. Construction: China Resources Ltd. Text description provided by the architects. Several football fields, several green ponds, and a rest station float on a piece of water, as if the lotus leaves in the lotus pond are gathering and dispersing, forming a public activity site on the right bank of Maozhou River, which has the functions of sports, purifying the wetland, changing clothes and getting wet, and resting and entertainment. The site is far away from the bustling core city of Shenzhen, and the design hopes to retain the original and rough atmosphere of the site. Therefore, the expression form of plain concrete is selected to remove redundant and tedious decorations, so that the structure and space can be directly presented.

