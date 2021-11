– Today at HLTH 2021, CommonSpiritHealth announced the results of its pilot with Vital, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software improving patient experience and follow-up visit loyalty in hospital emergency departments (ED) and inpatient stays. Vital’s digital tool, ERAdvisor, helps keep patients informed and in control of their visit by providing real-time content and text message updates to patients and their families through their smartphone. The app includes the latest information on wait times, next steps, progress on labs and imaging, information about care teams, and is tailored for each patient’s journey and language. Patients can share information about their visit securely with family members with the push of a button, so they can keep updated from wherever they are.

