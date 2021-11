Y'all, it's finally happening! Megan Thee Stallion announced in an interview on Apple Music 1 on Oct. 28 that her second studio album is on the way. The Texas rapper released Something For Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives on Oct. 29 as a gift to her fans and as a way to hold them over until a follow-up to 2020's Good News arrives. "I've been sitting on these songs, so now I'm like, 'OK, the hotties deserve this. They should have it,'" Megan said of her latest mixtape. "And y'all should be prepared for next year."

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO