District judges elected in Allentown, Bethlehem, elsewhere in Lehigh Valley

It’s sad that the leadership of the Northampton County GOP will either ignore this or claim it’s rooted in liberal MSM bias instead of taking it for what it’s intended to be: A friendly reminder that the county’s voter base is pragmatic and doesn’t respond well to extremism. It’s no surprise to anyone who pays attention to county politics that Steve Lynch, the GOP nominee for county executive, lost handedly in Tuesday’s election. To be clear, it was a winnable election for the Republicans. Nothing against incumbent Democrat Lamont McClure, but the tide wasn’t exactly moving in his party’s favor. McClure wanted to focus on his record when lehighvalleylive.com talked to him this week about why voters reelected him. And some of that might be a factor. But Lynch should be one of the first people McClure thanks for contributing to his victory. During the campaign, Lynch alluded to forcefully overthrowing the Northampton Area School Board while generally coming across as a noxious candidate who dealt in conspiracy theories and did little to show he had even a basic understanding of how county government works. That’s just not going to fly with most voters around here, as the unofficial results show. McClure won with 37,985 votes to Lynch’s 29,867 votes. It’s telling that other Republicans performed better in Northampton County Council races. Lynch isn’t taking the loss lightly. In fact, he isn’t taking it at all. Instead of conceding, he ranted his Facebook page about corruption and other nonsense that sounded like it belonged in an episode of “Game of Thrones.” He promised supporters he was now entering “phase 2″ of the race but didn’t offer further explanation. We can only hope that “phase 2″ involves quietly disappearing from politics and not coming back until he’s educated himself on civics. For now, the Northampton County GOP is better off without him.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO