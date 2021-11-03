CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

District judges elected in Allentown, Bethlehem, elsewhere in Lehigh Valley

By Nick Falsone
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Five contested races for magisterial district judge seats in the Lehigh Valley were decided in Tuesday night’s election, according to unofficial results. District judges handle preliminary arraignments and preliminary hearings in criminal cases to determine if the cases will move on to county court, as well as landlord-tenant disputes, traffic offenses...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
