The Path of the Clouds

By Emma Madden
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before there were true crime podcasts, there were murder ballads. The gothic singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler has long held a fascination with the form, populating her songs with characters who died lonely or unusual deaths. “I’d rather watch crime TV than see you again,” she sang on 2014’s July, a threat she’s...

Pitchfork

Daily Californian

Marissa Nadler’s ‘The Path of the Clouds’ is veiled in mystique, reverie and truth

If American westerns were told from the all-seeing eye of Mother Nature, Marissa Nadler’s The Path of the Clouds would be the result. The album is a self-produced dreamscape — a collage of short stories traveling from past to present and back again. With a voice built to haunt but used to soothe, Nadler strings together a hypnotizing mystery with far more open endings than strict conclusions.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

