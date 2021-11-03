CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Soul Controller

By Alphonse Pierre
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of 2020, if someone asked you to explain to them what was so great about the Michigan rap scene, you could shoot them links to “Free Joe Exotic,” “Wack Jumper,” “Coochie,” and “Movie,” and they would have a pretty good idea. While the Michigan sound continues to trickle...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Listen to Bane Capital, M.E.D., and Koncept Jack$on’s “New Skeezer”: The Ones

Virginia rapper Koncept Jack$on’s verbal control is dizzying. He stretches rhyme schemes to their breaking points across verses, and the sound of his words matters as much as their content. On “New Skeezer,” a single from he and Toronto-based producer Bane Capital’s upcoming Good Product EP, Koncept bobs and weaves through hazy vocals and drums as he and M.E.D. swap stories about quick flings and ducking the cops. Bane’s beat is the perfect canvas for Koncept and M.E.D. to flex just for the hell of it, a space that encourages consistent screen-swiping rewinds. Though Koncept could rap about filing his taxes and make it sound like an adventure, the thrilling stories he tells here find their match in his agile delivery.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The 6 Best DJ Mixes of October 2021

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. L’Rain’s latest album, Fatigue, swirls with healing energy: a tender tumult of layered voices, electronic rhythms, field recordings, and scraps of jazz and folk and soul, all of it grounded in the fluid yet inscrutable rhythms of personal transformation. The New York musician’s contribution to Crack’s Sunday Mix series is cut from similar cloth. She leans toward measured tempos and billowing textures, and though most of her selections include vocals, they rarely dominate; instead, they stay woven deeply into the mix, much like they do in L’Rain’s own music. She begins with wispy, ambient-adjacent songs from Lionmilk and Daniel Aged, shares a dreamy lullaby in the form of Jitwam’s instrumental “Confessions,” and then eases into a passage of leftfield electro pop with Smerz, Hildegard, and Yu Su; tunes from Flying Lotus and Clever Austin (collaborating with Georgia Anne Muldrow) mark the set’s soulful center point. And the final stretch through Low, Space Afrika, Nala Sinephro, and L’Rain’s own “Take Two” amounts to a purifying sound bath of pulsing synths and weightless voices.
MUSIC
ashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

Ready for some Halloween blues treats? There’s plenty of sweet blues for ya when you tune in Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week after it airs at ashevillefm.org! This week’s show features lots of new music from Seth Lee Jones, Soul Garage Experience, Altered Five Blues Band, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Jason Ricci/Joe Krown and Ilana Katz Katz! I’ll also toss in some Buddy Guy/Junior Wells live tracks for ya! For the Notcho’ Blues Artist this week, I’ll be playing some special Halloween treats for ya! Make sure you join the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues for two hours of mind stitchin’, butt twitchin’ blues!
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Lorde Digitally Releases Solar Power Bonus Songs: Listen

Lorde has digitally released two Solar Power bonus tracks. Check out “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge” and below. “These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” Lorde said in press materials. “They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”. Of...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Pitchfork

Listen to Los and Topside’s “Been a Dawg”: The Ones

G Shit, Vol. 1, the first collaborative mixtape between Detroit rapper Los and producer Topside, was one of the best projects to come out of Michigan in the last couple of years. While the sequel, G Shit, Vol. 2, doesn’t reach the heights of its predecessor, it has its highlights. On “Been a Dawg,” Topside brings a slick bassline and head swaying bounce to the production, and Los shares a desire for the rap game to be his main hustle: “Rap got me new clientele nigga that’s my way out.” The only problem is that Los raps for under a minute, making it hard to live in his anecdotes. Regardless, it’s still effective, and Los is able to flesh out the idea of being trapped in a lifestyle that refuses to let him go. The song just feels cut short, dulling its immediate impact.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sonic Youth Unvault Two Live Albums to Benefit Abortion Rights: Listen

Sonic Youth have unvaulted a pair of live albums recorded in Texas, with proceeds benefitting abortion support funds. The albums, recorded in Austin and Dallas in 1995 and 2006, respectively, are out today (November 5) for Bandcamp Friday. All proceeds go to Fund Texas Choice and the Abortion Support Network. Click through the embeds below to download the albums for $10 apiece.
MUSIC
Sandusky Register

A 'soulful' show

SANDUSKY — To close out 2021, Carrington Arts organized a show with a lot of heart and even more soul. Titled “Soul Play,” the downtown Sandusky gallery’s final show of this year — and 28th overall since opening in 2015 — premieres Friday. The exhibit features 50-plus pieces created by...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Soul
365thingsinhouston.com

The Soul Rebels in Concert at House of Blues

The eight-piece brass ensemble out of New Orleans takes the stage in Downtown to let the good times roll with their beloved blend of soul, jazz, hip-hop and pop. Over the years, they’ve collaborated with artists like Katy Perry, Nas, Metallica and many more across all genres of music. Admission.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pitchfork

“29”

Yaeji and Oh Hyuk (the bandleader for South Korean four-piece Hyukoh) first connected after meeting in Seoul, where they started collaborating to break out of a mutual spell of “musician’s block.” The resulting single, “29,” represents a bold pathway out of the stagnation, with both musicians moving out of their respective comfort zones. Combining spacious house with elements of indie rock, the shapeshifting song uses heavy drums and a chugging guitar riff to underline Yaeji’s usual icy, agitated monologue: “I been a bit/Held up with shit/Draining my energy left and right.” Then, like an epiphany, the song breaks into an unexpected bossa nova groove with a loping beat and sunny acoustic guitars that wouldn’t have been out of place on ’90s-era TRL. Yaeji’s voice, assuming a more buoyant, rhythmic pattern than usual, insists on finally making time for herself: “I gotta go, I gotta go, I gotta go.” Here, these musicians show us that the only way to counter mental block is to switch up your approach.
WORLD
Concord Monitor

The essence of soul explored

Early in “The Book of Form and Emptiness,” Ruth Ozeki’s heady new novel, an off-course bird bangs into a classroom window: “THWACK!” The middle schoolers are stunned. One is particularly upset. Benny Oh approaches the glass. He whispers to it, then punches it. Why? The window was sobbing and “I needed it to stop,” he explains.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Pitchfork

Reticence / Resistance

Over the past 30 years, Pelt has become known for their distinct blend of Americana, drone, improvisation, and psychedelic rock. When they first formed as a rock band in Richmond, Virginia in 1993, they quickly learned that they weren’t interested in tight forms and fully composed structures, rather, they found themselves jamming in order to see where the sound would take them. And as they played more, they began absorbing the variety of styles that appeared around them. They visited places like La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela’s Dream House, a sound and light installation in New York that explores how long-held tones and vibrant lights shift over time, and got into drone music’s immersive qualities. Over time, each band member has delved into genres such as free jazz, Indian classical, and Appalachian folk.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Smoky Mountain News

Folk, soul at Mountain Layers

Singer-songwriter Wyatt Espalin will hit the stage at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Mountain Layers Brewing in Bryson City. Born and raised in Hiawassee, Georgia, Espalin has been entertaining audiences since he was 8 years old. A blend of Americana, bluegrass and indie-roots music, he’s a beloved fixture on the Southern Appalachian live music circuit.
BRYSON CITY, NC
rekkerd.org

Soul City Grooves & Soul Squeeze Vol 2 sample packs by Loopmasters

Loopmasters has released a new sample collection that brings you perfectly recorded drum loops that ooze with rhythmic interest. The Soul City Grooves pack includes soulful live drums, funky percussion loops, grooving top loops and much more. Soul City Grooves contains over 1 GB of content, broken down as full...
GUITAR
Pitchfork

The Path of the Clouds

Before there were true crime podcasts, there were murder ballads. The gothic singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler has long held a fascination with the form, populating her songs with characters who died lonely or unusual deaths. “I’d rather watch crime TV than see you again,” she sang on 2014’s July, a threat she’s now followed through with on her latest album, The Path of the Clouds. Following a move from Boston to Nashville, Nadler experienced writer’s block while locked down in her new home, watching Unsolved Mysteries instead of picking up her guitar. Eventually, she began taking notes, hoping the stories would spark inspiration.
MUSIC
Daily Item

Duo has 'music in their souls'

LEWISBURG — There isn’t a day when music is not a part of Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish’s lives. In fact, it was music that brought them together and enabled them to make a living doing what they love. After marrying, Wortman and Parrish worked as teachers for a time,...
Pitchfork

Mandatory Enjoyment

Dummy has all the makings of a modern cult band. Formed in late 2018, the Los Angeles group have evolved noticeably in a short span of time, leaving behind the shivering avant-folk of their first EP and lo-fi video game music of EP2, recorded on an iPhone. Their debut full-length, Mandatory Enjoyment, is just as voracious, merging the band’s key influences from 1990s noise-pop and early electronic psychedelia with ambient interludes that add welcome dynamics between bursts of frenzied instrumentation. You could call it “record collection rock,” but it’s also one of this year’s most consistent debuts.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tim Sweeney Brings Beats in Space Radio Show to Apple Music 1

Tim Sweeney is bringing his long-running electronic music radio show Beats in Space to Apple Music 1. Having previously aired on WNYU, the two-hour weekly show comes to Apple Music starting tonight (November 1) at 10 p.m. Eastern. It debuts with a one-hour mix with Sweeney and another one-hour mix from guest Planningtorock; the show will bring exclusive DJ mixes every week. Sweeney said in a statement:
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Black Country, New Road Share New “Bread Song”: Listen

Black Country, New Road have shared another song from their forthcoming album Ants From Up There. “Bread Song” follows their previously released song “Chaos Space Marine.” Give it a listen below. The London-based band’s new album is out February 4 via Ninja Tune. “We wanted to do the first chorus...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Arm’s Length EP

Leo Bhanji prefers to keep his options open. On “Sea Demon,” a typically ruminative track from his new EP Arm’s Length, the London singer and producer preemptively shuts down the idea of a serious relationship: “I’m getting crushes out here but I’m too young,” he insists. The noncommittal attitude carries through his music, a lo-fi collage of R&B, hip-hop, and electronic he produces in his bedroom. He’s blending styles, yes. But it’s also possible he just hasn’t decided on one yet. “I literally just turned 20,” he sang on last year’s “Blade of Hope.” The last thing anybody wants to do at that age is settle.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy