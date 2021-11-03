Soul Controller

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. L’Rain’s latest album, Fatigue, swirls with healing energy: a tender tumult of layered voices, electronic rhythms, field recordings, and scraps of jazz and folk and soul, all of it grounded in the fluid yet inscrutable rhythms of personal transformation. The New York musician’s contribution to Crack’s Sunday Mix series is cut from similar cloth. She leans toward measured tempos and billowing textures, and though most of her selections include vocals, they rarely dominate; instead, they stay woven deeply into the mix, much like they do in L’Rain’s own music. She begins with wispy, ambient-adjacent songs from Lionmilk and Daniel Aged, shares a dreamy lullaby in the form of Jitwam’s instrumental “Confessions,” and then eases into a passage of leftfield electro pop with Smerz, Hildegard, and Yu Su; tunes from Flying Lotus and Clever Austin (collaborating with Georgia Anne Muldrow) mark the set’s soulful center point. And the final stretch through Low, Space Afrika, Nala Sinephro, and L’Rain’s own “Take Two” amounts to a purifying sound bath of pulsing synths and weightless voices.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO