Candy Racer

By Mehan Jayasuriya
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Try, if you can, to describe Kyary Pamyu Pamyu’s earliest singles—like 2011’s “PONPONPON” or 2012’s “Tsukematsukeru”—without using the word “hyperpop.” These songs predated PC Music yet presented a similar vision: pop songs so abrasively kinetic and uncannily saccharine that they begin to feel sinister. Kyary (aka Kiriko Takemura), one of Japan’s...

Pitchfork

MUSIC
Pitchfork

MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

Franz Ferdinand Share Video for New Song “Billy Goodbye”: Watch

Franz Ferdinand have announced Hits to the Head, a 20-song greatest hits compilation. It’s out March 11 via Domino and it features two brand new songs: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious.” Watch the new “Billy Goodbye” video, and check out the compilation’s artwork and tracklist, below. Alex Kapranos discussed the process of curating this new collection:
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Mandatory Enjoyment

Dummy has all the makings of a modern cult band. Formed in late 2018, the Los Angeles group have evolved noticeably in a short span of time, leaving behind the shivering avant-folk of their first EP and lo-fi video game music of EP2, recorded on an iPhone. Their debut full-length, Mandatory Enjoyment, is just as voracious, merging the band’s key influences from 1990s noise-pop and early electronic psychedelia with ambient interludes that add welcome dynamics between bursts of frenzied instrumentation. You could call it “record collection rock,” but it’s also one of this year’s most consistent debuts.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Reticence / Resistance

Over the past 30 years, Pelt has become known for their distinct blend of Americana, drone, improvisation, and psychedelic rock. When they first formed as a rock band in Richmond, Virginia in 1993, they quickly learned that they weren’t interested in tight forms and fully composed structures, rather, they found themselves jamming in order to see where the sound would take them. And as they played more, they began absorbing the variety of styles that appeared around them. They visited places like La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela’s Dream House, a sound and light installation in New York that explores how long-held tones and vibrant lights shift over time, and got into drone music’s immersive qualities. Over time, each band member has delved into genres such as free jazz, Indian classical, and Appalachian folk.
RICHMOND, VA
Pitchfork

Arm’s Length EP

Leo Bhanji prefers to keep his options open. On “Sea Demon,” a typically ruminative track from his new EP Arm’s Length, the London singer and producer preemptively shuts down the idea of a serious relationship: “I’m getting crushes out here but I’m too young,” he insists. The noncommittal attitude carries through his music, a lo-fi collage of R&B, hip-hop, and electronic he produces in his bedroom. He’s blending styles, yes. But it’s also possible he just hasn’t decided on one yet. “I literally just turned 20,” he sang on last year’s “Blade of Hope.” The last thing anybody wants to do at that age is settle.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Club Music#Japanese Language#Gum#Conventions#Western
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival London Announce Livestream With Stereolab

The inaugural edition of Pitchfork Music Festival London is just over a week away, and Pitchfork is happy to announce that we’re partnering with Mandolin to stream a selection of acts from the festival’s closing night at Camden’s Roundhouse on Sunday, November 14—with special performances from Stereolab and Girl Band.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Silk Sonic’s Video for New Song “Smokin Out the Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another new song from their forthcoming Silk Sonic debut An Evening with Silk Sonic. “Smokin Out the Window” arrives with a retro music video, directed by Mars and John Esparza. Check it out below. Mars and .Paak announced their Silk Sonic collaboration in...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The xx Share Documentary to Launch Young’s Online Archive: Watch

The independent label Young has launched a new online archive platform called “Young then” with a collection of new and unreleased material from artists in the label’s roster including the xx, Sampha, Jamie xx, Koreless, and others. It includes a new documentary by Jamie-James Medina on the xx’s 2014 shows at NYC Armory. The label has also announced a vinyl reissue of Sampha and Jessie Ware’s “Valentine.” Watch the xx documentary below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Arca Shares Video With Two New Songs: Watch

Arca has shared a video with two new songs from her forthcoming LP KICK ii. The video for “Prada” and “Rakata” is a collaboration with Frederik Heyman. Watch below. “​​Prada” is about celebrating psychosexual versatility; a song explicitly about transness and nonbinary modes of relating the sexual energy of the collective subconscious as a celebration of life; it is a song about defying shame and healing ancestral wounds; about the futurity of desire and love as a moebius strip; about kink as an engine, about sex and love, and above all else about simultaneity of being able to surrender and submit as well as being able to overpower and dominate within a collaboratively created space of consent; to throw glitter in the face of barking demons so as to let them know that love spans fully across breadth of mystery of life and death.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Rosalía Announces New Album Motomami

Rosalía has announced that her new album is titled Motomami. She shared the news in a teaser video and noted that it’s coming in 2022. Watch it below. The news comes after several collaborations from Rosalía in recent months, including tracks with Tokischa, Billie Eilish, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Bad Bunny. Since releasing El Mal Querer in late 2018, the Barcelona singer has released a number of singles of her own, too, including “Aute Cuture,” “Fucking Money Man,” and “Con Altura.” El Mal Querer won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album in 2020.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Lorde Digitally Releases Solar Power Bonus Songs: Listen

Lorde has digitally released two Solar Power bonus tracks. Check out “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge” and below. “These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” Lorde said in press materials. “They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”. Of...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Bane Capital, M.E.D., and Koncept Jack$on’s “New Skeezer”: The Ones

Virginia rapper Koncept Jack$on’s verbal control is dizzying. He stretches rhyme schemes to their breaking points across verses, and the sound of his words matters as much as their content. On “New Skeezer,” a single from he and Toronto-based producer Bane Capital’s upcoming Good Product EP, Koncept bobs and weaves through hazy vocals and drums as he and M.E.D. swap stories about quick flings and ducking the cops. Bane’s beat is the perfect canvas for Koncept and M.E.D. to flex just for the hell of it, a space that encourages consistent screen-swiping rewinds. Though Koncept could rap about filing his taxes and make it sound like an adventure, the thrilling stories he tells here find their match in his agile delivery.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Path of the Clouds

Before there were true crime podcasts, there were murder ballads. The gothic singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler has long held a fascination with the form, populating her songs with characters who died lonely or unusual deaths. “I’d rather watch crime TV than see you again,” she sang on 2014’s July, a threat she’s now followed through with on her latest album, The Path of the Clouds. Following a move from Boston to Nashville, Nadler experienced writer’s block while locked down in her new home, watching Unsolved Mysteries instead of picking up her guitar. Eventually, she began taking notes, hoping the stories would spark inspiration.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis Share New Song “Bad Life”: Listen

Omar Apollo has shared a new single, and it features Kali Uchis. “Bad Life” was produced by Teo Halm. It’s the musician’s second collaboration, following Apolonio’s “Hey Boy.” Give a listen to “Bad Life” below. Apollo said of the new single in a statement:. To me, “Bad Life” represents putting...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Boygenius to Play First Show Since 2018

Boygenius are slated to play their first concert together in three years, as Stereogum points out. The indie supergroup featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus will reunite November 19 for a benefit show at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in San Francisco. They will be joined by singer-songwriter Allison Russell during the show. The concert will raise funds for the Bay Area nonprofit Bread & Roses, an organization that produces free live music and entertainment for Bay Area children, teens, adults, and elders in need. Find tickets here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

